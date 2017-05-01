EU fines Facebook over misleading WhatsApp data

The European Union on Thursday announced it will fine Facebook for providing "incorrect or misleading information" in connection with the 2014 purchase of mobile messaging service WhatsApp.



The fine amount is 110 million euros ($122 million), Efe news reported.



"Today's decision sends a clear signal to companies that they must comply with all aspects of EU merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.



"And it imposes a proportionate and deterrent fine on Facebook."



On Wednesday, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities due to the "unfair tracking" of its users, after a two-year investigation into whether the social media giant informed its users about how it was collecting data.

