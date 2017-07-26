DocsApp launches new service for kids

Chat-based healthcare platform DocsApp on Wednesday launched a new service that connects child specialists from top hospitals, on chat or call, to people in the night time.



The service is targeted towards infants, children and adolescents.



With this newly launched service, paediatricians are now just a click or a call away on DocsApp for parents to receive instant support and easy solutions, the company said in a statement.



"Most of the times, parents are unable to figure out why their little one is crying and try out different techniques in vain to comfort them. Especially during the wee hours, parents find it extremely difficult to rush to a hospital or call a doctor for help," said Satish Kannan, CEO and Co-founder, DocsApp.



"In such situations, DocsApp's night-time paediatric support has proven to be of immense help, as parents no longer need to wait for appointments or travel to far off hospitals to treat their colicky baby," Kannan added.