Discover popular events in town with Google Search

Google on Friday rolled out a latest update in its Search engine which will help users discover, promote and attend their favourite events in town.

"Starting today in India, doing a search for many types of events on the Google mobile search app and mobile web will bring up a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow.com, AllEvents.in, EventsHigh.com, and 10times.com," Google said in a statement.



So if you're a food lover, typing a quick search like, "food festivals in Delhi," will get you a listing of the best options in an easy-to-review format.



As part of this updated search experience for events, each listing contains key details in the event title including date, time, location, and even price where available.



"Tapping an event listing takes you directly to the website from where you can learn more or buy tickets," Google said.



Google also released developer guidelines to help developers format their event listings so users can more easily find them when looking for activities and events on Google.