Climate Action Special: Science Express, the longest trail

Science Express, an innovative mobile science exhibition with message on climate change, is on its ninth tour of India and has become the most visited mobile exhibition, sources said.

The exhibition on climate change and science and technology, organised under the Government Department of Science and Technology, has become the largest , the longest running and the most visited mobile science exhibition and has 12 entries in the Limca Book of Records.

In the current ninth phase of its journey, Science Express has created another record with 1.24 lakh people visiting the exhibition train in a single day at Mumbai CST station on 22 July 2017. Also during the four-day halt at Mumbai from 19 -22 July 2017, a total of 2,32,402 people visited the train, according to a statement.

Mounted on a 16 coach AC train, the Science Express has been traveling across India since October 2007. Since then, it has made eight tours of the country, traveling about 1,58,000 km and exhibiting at 512 locations. Over its 1,765 exhibition days, Science Express received an overwhelming response and 1.74 crore visitors.

The ninth phase as SECAS II was flagged off on February 17, 2017 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station by Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences; and late Anil Madhav Dave, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The current tour is scheduled from February 17 to September 8, 2017, during which it will be exhibited at 70 stations across India, covering 19,000 km.

The state-of- the-art exhibition on board the SECAS aims to create awareness among various sections of society as to how climate change can be combated through mitigation and adaptation.

Science Express Phase I to IV showcased cutting-edge research in Science and Technology being carried out worldwide. Phase V to VII was based on the theme of biodiversity and as ‘Science Express Biodiversity Special (SEBS)’, it showcased the rich biodiversity of India and its conservation measures. Phase VIII as ‘Science Express Climate Action Special (SECAS)’ highlighted the global challenge of climate change.

The exhibition is open to all. There is no entry fee for visiting the exhibition. The venue of the show is at the railway station of respective city.