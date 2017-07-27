Best smartphones to buy under 50k!

Tech frenzy consumers are driving forward the world of mobile phones and smartphones, and people are willing to spending anything to buy the best mobile phones available in the market!

Here is a list of mobiles that you can buy under 50k, which doesn't compromise on its features.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple is one of the most desired brands in India when it comes to smartphones and it has become a status symbol. But being a superior brand, the phone actually gives you a lot of features which makes it one of the best buys in mobiles. The software of the phone comes in iOS 9 and is upgradable to iOS 10.3.3, 12 MP camera, 2750 mAh battery and a 2GB ram. The phone offers you everything that you need in a smart world.

Colour: Gold Rose, Baby Pink and Space Grey

Price: Rs 42,000

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

The brand Samsung is one the most recognised brands in the Indian market and the most used brand because of its range of price which varies depending on the consumer's budget. Galaxy S7 Edge the best smartphone Samsung has to offer and doesn't lack behind in terms of its specification; runs android 6.0and is backed up by 3600 mAh, with 12MP camera and 4GB ram to offer.

Colour: Black, White and Gold

Price: Rs 46,000 (Best Buy)

OPPO F3 32 GB

With OPPO giving intense competition to other big brands, the company is making a name for itself in the market by offering an excellent smartphone at a much nominal price. OPPO F3 64Gb comes in handy with a 4GB ram and backed up by 4000 mAh battery and a dual camera with 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera!

Colour: Black and Gold

Price: Rs 28,000

OnePlus 5

New brands dominating the market is with their exceptionally good specifications in the market is not a new thing. OnePlus 5 is becoming the next big thing in the mobiles and gadget zone as this smartphone has a lot to offer to a customer. The phone boasts of a 20MP rear camera with a 16MP front camera! with 6GB ram and 3300 mAh battery charge technology with Android V.7.1.1 Nougat OS as its software.

Colour: Midnight Black and Slate Grey

Price: Rs 32,000

Google Pixel 32 GB

Google can't just lack behind every other brand available on the block. Google Pixel which was launched at an astonishing 75k has now become cheaper and available to the customers whose budget is under 50k. The phone is one of the best phones in the market Google has to offer in the competition. 32 GB Rom with the usual 4GB Ram, with 12.3 MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, and backed by 2770 mAh with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit.

Colour: Silver

Price: Rs 44,000