ASUS launches Zenfone 3S Max smartphone in India

As an addition to its ZenFone 3 Series, Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer ASUS on Tuesday launched Zenfone 3S Max that comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.



Priced at Rs 14,999, the device will be available across all retail outlets and e-commerce portals.



"The all new Zenfone 3S Max has a powerful battery, along with tasteful aesthetics and superb camera making it well-suited for the needs of today's users," said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia and Country Manager, ASUS India.



The smartphone features 5.2-inch HD IPS display along with a sleek metal body and 2.5D contoured glass.



Zenfone 3S Max is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core 64-bit processor paired up with 3GB of RAM and comes with 32GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 2TB.



The device sports 13MP PixelMaster 3.0 primary camera that supports phase detection auto-focus, with an f/2.0 aperture and dual LED real-tone flash. On the front, it houses 8MP camera that supports 85-degree wide field of view and comes with beautification, HDR mode and low-light modes.



Zenfone 3S Max also packs a fingerprint sensor and runs on ZenUI 3 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

