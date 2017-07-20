Apple unveils machine learning research blog

If you are a machine learning researcher, a student, an engineer or a developer, Apple has launched a machine learning research blog for you.



A blog with research papers on artificial intelligence (AI) project is something new for Apple, TechCrunch reported on Thursday.



Apple has contributed and launched some key open source projects, such as WebKit, the browser engine behind Safari, and Swift.



The company's AI director Russ Salakhutdinov last year revealed that Apple will publish its machine learning research.



"Welcome to the Apple Machine Learning Journal. Here, you can read posts written by Apple engineers about their work using machine learning technologies to help build innovative products for millions of people around the world," the company posted on the website.



Apple has also shared first post about turning synthetic images into realistic ones in order to train neural networks.