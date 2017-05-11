  1. Home
Apple patent seeks iPhone 'smart dock'

  • IANS

    IANS | San Francisco

    July 20, 2017 | 06:19 PM
IPhone

(Photo: Getty Images)

Apple has been granted a patent for an iPhone 'smart dock' that could have personal assistant Siri and a wireless charger built in.

According to the patent, Apple is planning a 'smart dock' for activating voice recognition mode of a portable electronic device, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The 'dock' could recognise when an iPhone is placed in it and activate a microphone to allow users to give voice commands to control the phone.

The patent which also covers wireless charging describes the dock as simple connectors with a microphone and speaker or it could be like a full-fledged miniature computer with buttons and displays, the report added.

Apple may be working on this technology which could be seen in the upcoming iPhone 8.

