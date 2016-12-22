An expensive but good phone

After Nexus smartphone, Google has come up with a new offering ~ Pixel and Pixel XL ~ with 5-inch and 5.5 inch screen respectively. They were launched last month and the major difference between Nexus and Pixel series is the price range. Nexus phones were inexpensive but not Pixel.

Pixel XL is a phone with a good design, sporting many exclusive features and has strong hardware. But its price, as compared to its rivals, and not being water resistant have put the phone down.



Design and features

The phone was manufactured by HTC, therefore, it seems closer in looks to iPhone and HTC. The phone screen is 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4. A glass panel covers the camera, which stretches to a circular fingerprint scanner. The power and volume buttons are on the right and on the left there is a tray to fit a single Nano-SIM ~ microSD cards are not supported. The audio jack is at the top and a USB Type-C Port is at the bottom. The speaker is also at the bottom. Here starts one more problem, the phone doesn't have a good speaker. Moreover, unlike its counterparts, the phone looks a little bulky.



Display and specification

The Google Pixel XL runs Android 7.1, has 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone's processor is the latest, which means it can work well at a good speed with many tasks. The battery is non-removable, powered by a 3450mAh battery. The display of the 5.5 inch phone has a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2560 pixels at a PPI of 534 pixels per inch. It is packed with 32GB of internal storage, which cannot be expanded.

The Google Pixel XL has a 12.3-megapixel primary camera at the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies, which takes really good shots. It measures 154.70 x 75.70 x 8.50 mm and weighs 168.00 grams.