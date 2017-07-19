Ambrane launches smart band at Rs 1,799

Domestic computer accessories firm Ambrane has entered the wearables segment with its newly launched dynamic smart band AFB-11 Flexi Fit with advanced heart rate monitor priced at Rs 1,799.



Backed with 60 mAh Li-Po battery, Flexi Fit tracks healthy steps, distance and calories burned via its pedometer feature.



It also monitors the wearer's sleep cycles helping one track sleep stages and understanding the heart rate levels during strenuous physical activities.



"After establishing a strong foothold in power banks and audio, we step further with wearables, a new addition to our dynamic portfolio. Keeping the fitness-conscious generation in focus, we have brought an ideal combination of a fitness tracking device in style," Gaurav Dureja, Director, Ambrane, said in a statement on Tuesday.



Flexi Fit connects with iOS and Android smartphones using Bluetooth and is also water resistant with IP67 rating and dust-proof.



It also syncs smartphone notifications like incoming calls, text messages, email alerts etc. eliminating the need for multiple gadgets.



The band comes with a one-year warranty and is available in a classic black shade, exclusively with leading e-commerce portal Flipkart priced at Rs 1,799.