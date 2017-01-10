Amazon Prime video app coming to Apple TV

Apple plans to announce Amazon Prime video app to its Apple TV App Store during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5 in San Jose, California.



"The app is expected to go live this summer, but the hard launch date might change. Amazon had previously declined to even submit a Prime Video app for inclusion in Apple's Apple TV App Store, despite Apple's ‘all are welcome' proclamations," media company buzzfeed.com reported on Friday.



In January, Apple announced a change in App Store policy increasing the tvOS apps size limit from 200MB to 4GB.



"With the increased data size, developers can include more media in their submission and provide a complete, rich user experience upon installation," the company said in a post.



Also, tvOS apps can use 'On-Demand Resources' to host up to 20GB of additional content on the App Store.

