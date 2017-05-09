'Admire Joy' for Rs.3,777

Domestic smartphone manufacturer Zen Mobile on Tuesday announced the launch of its smartphone "Admire Joy" exclusively at online marketplace Shopclues for Rs. 3,777.



The "ZENERATION" 4G-VoLTE portfolio device is backed by 1.3GHz Quad Core processor and 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.



"Admire Joy" allows users to effortlessly multitask by offering 768MB RAM and 8GB internal memory which is expandable up to 32 GB.



"Strengthening our 4G portfolio in 2017 is going to be our key focus area and our partnership with Shopclues will help us to increase our footprints in the fastest growing online business," Deepesh Gupta, CEO, Zen Mobile, said in a statement.



The 2000 mAh battery gives up to 30 hours standby.



The device offers a 5-inch FWVGA display and 5MP AF Rear camera with flash.