35 minerals discovered in Vietnam

About 35 minerals with varying reserves, including fuel, metals, construction materials, precious and semi-precious gemstones, and liquid minerals have been discovered in Vietnam's coastal areas, the media reported on Tuesday.



The areas also contain mineral sands and heavy minerals with rare elements like titanium, which has an annual output of 220,000 tonnes, zirconium and cerium, which has annual output of 1,500 tons, and 60,000 hectares of salt fields.



Some sand mines with reserves of more than 100 billion tons have recently been discovered in seabeds near the mainland, Xinhua news agency reported.



Van Hai and Vinh Thuc are famous silica mines with reserves of 7 billion tonnes and 20,000 tonnes, respectively.



Besides, there is a quartz sandbar that boasts a reserve of almost 9 billion tonnes in the coastal seabed of Quang Ninh province.