2,000-year-old seeds found in ancient Chinese tomb

More than 100 seeds dating back to 2,000 years have been unearthed from an ancient tomb in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



According to the regional institute of archaeology, the discovery was made during the excavation of a civilian tomb, dating between the middle and late Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-25 AD) and early Eastern Han Dynasty (25 AD-220 AD), in Dengkou County, western Inner Mongolia.



The half-moon-shaped seeds have a diameter of eight centimeters, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



They look like modern pomegranate seeds, but archaeologists have not concluded what they are.



A rusted bronze seal was also found in the same tomb.



Further 18 single-chamber brick tombs were also unearthed.