On New Year's Eve, 14 billion messages were exchanged through WhatsApp in India, 32 per cent of which were in some form of media, the instant messaging app said on Friday.



The number of messages shared on the platform on New Year's Eve is even higher than the last record set during Diwali when eight billion messages were sent in one day, WhatsApp said.



A total of 3.1 billion images, 700 million GIFs and 610 million videos were sent on WhatsApp on the occasion.



WhatsApp has more than 160 million monthly active users in India.