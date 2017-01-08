Star Wars Rebels S03E11 & 12: Ghosts of Geonosis review

If you liked Rogue One, the latest from Star Wars Rebels will impress you on many different levels.

Show: Star Wars Rebels

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, Tiya Sircar, Freddie Prinze Jr, Dee Bradley Baker and Steve Blum

Star Wars fans have been treated royally these past couple of weeks, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story surpassing expectations and Star Wars Rebels’ latest offering: Ghosts of Geonosis proves that the Disney are firmily on the right path.

While we got a glimpse of the tragic extremist Saw Gerrera in Rogue One, especially in his latter years, Ghosts of Geonosis delves deep into the Rebels' ‘prime’ years.

The Ghost crew are sent to investigate Saw and his team’s disappearance on Geonosis (Yes, that same planet) and the dustbowl in the Outer Rim gives Hera’s crew more than what they can handle, to put it mildly.

A bumper-episode of sorts (Part 1 and 2 are both titled Ghosts of Geonosis), a tale of Geonosians, battle droids, bio-weapons and Saw Gerrera was always going to be a heady cocktail.

Gerrera(Voiced by Forest Whitaker!), is clearly extreme in his methods despite and his overzealousness puts himself at odds with the likes of Hera and Ezra.

As Kanan aptly puts it, “Not all Rebels have our moral standards and most aren't even fighting the Empire for the right reasons.”

While the ends don't always justify the means, Gerrera certainly has a point as he opines “Our shows no mercy, neither can we!”

This meeting with Gerrera is likely to have long-term implications for the Ghost crew as they grow in power, losing their ability to empathise is an unavoidable by-product.

What the Empire was working at Geonosis remains unclear at the end, which would perhaps hint at a return to the planet, a worrying prospect for the remaining Jedi and Clones.

Ghosts of Genosis is an undeniably brilliant episode and despite its obviously somber tone, lays a marker for the rest of the season.

One hopes that Star Wars Rebels continues in this vein in the latter half of the third season and such standout episodes become more of a regular occurrence rather than just a one-off.