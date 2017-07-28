Mubarakan: Chaos, confusion and a big, fat Punjabi wedding!

Film: Mubarakan

Director: Anees Bazmee

Rating: 2/5

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pawan Malhotra, Rahul Dev

Mubarakan is a decent family entertainer with tacky one liners, a lot of confusion and the Kapoors (Anil, Arjun) added to the chaotic mix.

The film starts with the introduction of twins-- Karan and Charan (Arjun Kapoor). As both the boys grew up in totally different environments, a decision taken by their beloved Chachu (uncle) played by Anil Kapoor, Karan is stylish and flamboyant and Charan is the shy, homely one.

The two brothers besides being completely opposite to each other have one thing in common-- respect for their families which in a way forms the plot of the film.

The film is about Karan falling in love with Sweety (Illeana D' Cruz) and upon facing resistance from his mother who disapproves of the relation, comes up with a plan that leads to utter chaos and confusion.

Mubarakan is overall a funny film with some seriousness and drama thrown in. The one liners especially those delivered by the senior Kapoor genuinely tickel your funny bone.

As far as the performances go, Anil Kapoor steals the show with his comic timing while Arjun Kapoor has put in a lot of effort get into the skin of the characters. However, the film's weak link has to be the lead actresses, Illeana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty who simply look put of place in this Punjabi themed flick.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Pawan Malhotra too have given convincing performances as the serious yet funny brother-sister duo who fall out after a tiff.

Overall, Mubarakan is a family entertainer with some decent performances but tacky one liners, and peppy tracks like Hawa Hawa and The Goggle Song added to the mix. However, leave your brain outside the theatres as finding logic in the film is like looking for a needle in a haystack.