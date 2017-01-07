Allied: It's all heart over mind



Movie: Allied

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, Lizzy Caplan

Genre: Action drama romance

Hollywood loves its World War dramas and almost every year, viewers are treated (or made to suffer, depending on the quality!) to a ‘fresh’ take on the great wars that wreaked havoc to an extent that people shudder at the sheer body count even today.

Director Robert Zemeckis‘ (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) latest had been much awaited, not least because of its stellar leads, Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard.

Pitt plays the role of Wing Commander Max Vatan, a Canadian Intelligence officer who loses his heart to the lively and vivacious Mariane Beauséjour (Cotillard) a French Resistance fighter while the duo are deep behind enemy lines in dusty Africa.

As the sandstorms engulf them in Casablanca, they let go of their inhibitions (quite literally). And, while they manage to achieve their objective of a daring assassination without much fuss, it is when Vatan returns to Britain that the real story begins.



He wrangles a visa for Mariane and they promptly get married, much to the chagrin of his commanding officer, who writes off their union as something that will not last for long.

The two live as idyllic a life as one can in war-torn London even as the Luftwaffe continue to rain death and destruction around them.

The real bomb comes from Vatan’s superiors. However, as they suspect, his spouse Mariane is in reality a German spy.

Up until then, Allied is superb, but as Vatan goes against all odds to prove his wife’s innocence, the film starts to get silly.

Stuff like going to German-occupied France just to get a confirmation from the French Resistance, which includes invading a French jail in the nearby town?

The element of suspense isn't really there to hold up the final part, as one pretty much can surmise if Mariane really is a double agent or not.

Pitt essays the part of the embattled-husband well, but Cotillard is surprisingly not given enough screen time towards the final act, a perplexing decision by the filmmakers.

The French actress kills Nazis and feeds her baby with equal élan, and is tailor-made for her role.

The leads share a sizzling onscreen chemistry, which translates to some fun scenes but with a below-par second-half. The sheen comes off Allied by the time your tub of popcorn is nearing empty.

Watch it for a blast from the past and a lead pair that manage to dazzle when together, but don't expect Allied to make you gush with praise as you exit the theatre after two hours.