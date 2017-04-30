Will Kejriwal reinvent himself ?

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s stars are not shining bright going by his party’s earlier poll debacle in Punjab and Goa and now the municipal corporation elections to Delhi. This indicates the continuous losing streak of AAP. So is the AAP finding itself at a crossroads? Is Kejriwal finished? Is AAP withering away?

No doubt winning and losing are part of the political game and no party or leader are finished with one defeat or a series of defeats until they lose the game altogether. That takes a while. Therefore if the AAP decides on course correction and work on the ground, all is not lost.

AAP has been seen as an upstart party since the time it emerged and formed the government in Delhi with the support of the Congress in 2013. It lost its sheen within months when Kejriwal resigned and Governor’s rule was imposed. However, the party won a spectacular victory in 2015 by winning 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls and came back with a bang.

Unfortunately for him and his party, Kejriwal has frittered away the goodwill he had earned. The echo is seen in the corporation elections where the AAP came a distant second to the BJP.

What went wrong? First of all, AAP is struggling to change over from a movement to a party, which is not easy. Due to the dictatorial tendencies of the AAP chief, the party has already split once with senior leaders like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav having left the party. Kejriwal has built up a personality cult around himself and does not tolerate any different points of view.

Secondly, instead of concentrating on governance, Kejriwal had been fighting with the Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung until the latter was replaced a few months ago. The ding- dong battle continued throughout. Kejriwal alleged that the Centre through Jung was not allowing him to function. He indulged in petty quarrels with the media, bureaucrats, other political parties and who ever came in the firing line.

Thirdly, Kejriwal also picked up quarrels with the Centre, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister. He considered himself equal to the Prime Minister because he took him on in Varanasi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls although he lost. He attacked Central ministers like Arun Jaitley and got embroiled in defamation cases, which are haunting him still. He blamed the Centre for all his failures claiming that he was not allowed to function.

Fourthly, Kejriwal began to position himself as a leader who could challenge Modi in 2019 and did not miss a single opportunity to gang up with other non-BJP chief ministers to attack the Centre and the Prime Minister on many occasions. He became friendly with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in forming a pressure group against the Centre whenever possible.

Fifthly, he chose to spread the butter thin on his bread by expanding the party to other states with the result he is left without any stronghold anywhere. People of Delhi felt betrayed that Kejriwal chose to concentrate on Goa and Punjab instead of governing Delhi. His party came a cropper in the Assembly polls in both states. He had declared that his party would emerge as the third alternative in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and other states where there is direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. The continuous losses have thrown cold water on his ambitious plans as of now.

Sixthly Kejriwal turned out to be a bad loser and blamed the Electronic Voting Machines for his poor performance. But there were no takers for his EVM bashing.

Seventhly, the results show that Kejriwal has lost the support of the middle classes and even the poor whom he pampered all along. Both sections had moved to Modi and the BJP disappointed with his non- performance. Seventhly, it has been proved worldwide that negative politics do not help. Kerjiwal believed in hitting out at his political rivals and making allegations wihtout substantiation and this has not helped.

So the time has come for AAP to make course corrections. The party must go back to where it began and introspect where it went wrong in just two years. AAP has lost its connection with the people. Otherwise the party would not have lost more than half of its vote share since 2015. Secondly, Kejriwal must realise that without strengthening himself in Delhi first and concentrating on solving problems of people, he cannot achieve his national ambitions.

After all when Kejriwal was given a second chance in 2015, it was with a hope that he would provide alternate leadership. Even his one time mentor Anna Hazare is critical of Kejriwal’s style of functioning. Thirdly, he must become more democratic and allow voices of dissent.

Kejriwal must move from a campaign mode to governance mode or else the party is likely to wither away. The AAP chief in his philosophical tweet on Saturday seems to have realised this when he said that he had spoken to many workers and the reality was that the party needs to introspect. “To not evolve would be silly…. need is action and not excuses…The only thing constant is change.” Will he make efforts resuscitate himself and his party?