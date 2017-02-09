Trump stumped

The United States of America is in the midst of a constitutional crisis that is inching towards an epic confrontation between the Presidency and the Constitution in the fountain-head of the world’s oldest democracy.

The crisis has deepened with the appeals court in San Francisco refusing to abrogate the Seattle federal court’s ruling against the Trump order, banning the entry of nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries. Indeed, the appeals court has denied the Justice department’s request for an immediate restoration of the President’s divisive and controversial travel ban.

The crisis is definitely more acute, even potentially damaging, than the trans-Atlantic tension between the executive and the judiciary over the legislative prerogative in matters Brexit.

At any rate, that tension has for now blown over in the UK, while it exacerbates in the US. The White House is at odds with the courts despite Trump’s contention that the President has vast powers concerning national security. It was downright contemptuous to call the Seattle federal judge, James Robart a “so-called judge” whose ruling was trashed as “ridiculous and will be overturned”.

Far from it. The ruling has been upheld and the President is faced with a double whammy a week after he signed the order. In the aftermath of the week-long chaos at airports, the doors to the US are open once again to “vetted refugees” and people with valid papers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries named in Trump’s executive order.

Markedly, Justice Robart has declared the entire travel ban as unconstitutional. Not least because it has violated the guarantee of equal protection and the First Amendment’s establishment clause, has infringed upon the constitutional right to due process, and has contravened the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.

As the seven nations enjoy a collective chuckle, it is hard not to wonder whether Trump has realised the constitutional and diplomatic implications of the order.

He has for now been stumped by the judiciary at the threshold and there appears to be a lack of legal groundwork done by the White House aides, pre-eminently senior counsel Steve Bannon and policy chief Steven Miller who had crafted the order, resulting in lack of clarity, utter chaos at the points of entry, and now the weekend rulings against the administration. On closer reflection, the order has been exceedingly sweeping and selective when the world reflects on the exclusion of Saudi Arabia (despite 9/11), Egypt, and Pakistan.

There can be no strained comparison with the presidential decree after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attack when airports were closed and air travel banned for a while. The US was then facing an emergency. White House is yet to furnish evidence about terrorists from these countries trying to enter America. Donald Trump is on a sticky wicket as there is no such emergency. This is the long and the short of it.