Towards vibrant Bengal

The recent third edition of the Global Business Summit in Kolkata registered total investment proposals amounting to Rs.2,35,200 crore. The Chief Minister urged the captains of industry to consider her as “their family member” and to come to the state and join the “Bengal Family”, according to a report in this newspaper on 21 January.

Mamata Banerjee's attempt to woo industrialists for investment is laudable enough. Despite subsidies and the huge payment of interest, West Bengal has progressed under the present Government in the parameters of basic requirements, such as clean drinking water, adequate food, health services, sanitation, literacy and housing. The present dispensation has provided better governance through the removal of delays and corruption and distribution of digital ration cards. In order to provide employment, the government is wooing industrialists and is even depending on them for a bailout.

Unemployment is increasing rapidly in Asian and European countries. Within Asia, the unemployment growth rate is gradually rising due to the burgeoning population. The USA has an unemployment ratio of about 7.7 per cent, England 7.8 per cent, Spain 1.2 per cent, Germany 13.3 per cent, Bangladesh 4.5 per cent, Pakistan 5.6 per cent. In India the unemployment growth rate is 9.5 per cent. According to the National Sample Survey Report 2011, the unemployment ratio is growing without any solution. The report reveals that West Bengal with a population of more than 9 crore has an unemployment ratio of 40.7 per cent, while in Assam with a population of more than 3 crore the ratio is 12.7 per cent. Several million young people are entering the job market every year.

Industrialisation alone cannot solve the problem. Instead of heavy industries, Gandhiji wanted to promote small rural industries as a remedy to unemployment. West Bengal has to depend on cottage and rural microindustries and resources for providing employment. China with a population of 134 crore can provide employment to 96 per cent of its population. There exists a vast potential in the cottage and rural resources where more than 75 per cent of the state’s population lives. The Mahatma listed a number of village industries that could be promoted, notably khadi production, dairy development, beekeeping, and ghani oil production.

The khadi and village industries, the handloom and handicraft sectors have significant potential to generate vast employment. Since 2003, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation has been providing technology and management inputs to increase employment in rural areas and identify new areas and opportunities. Moreover, Rural Industries Service Centers have been providing infrastructural support and services to enhance production, skill development and market promotion. In West Bengal, there are many registered khadi and village industries which can create vast employment opportunities. The handloom sector already employs several lakh weavers and ancillary workers. The government should strengthen the weavers’ service centres by installing modern machinery and with suitable financial and infrastructural support. The handicrafts sector employs a large number of people . Fairs are organised with the objective of promoting the market for various articles made by the artisans. The fairs are trying to provide need-based interventions for holistic and sustainable development of the handicraft sector. Awareness among producers and customers has to be created on all aspects of products, schemes and procedural aspects including formulation of economically viable and bankable projects to avail credit and subsidy easily. This sector also needs proper attention and skill development to make it sustainable and profitable.

The fisheries in West Bengal can be another important economic activity, geared to generate huge employment in rural areas. This sector has a varied resource potential to create job opportunities. The vibrancy of this sector can be visualised by the manifold increase that India achieved in fish production. The increasing growth rate of fish production has placed the country in the forefront of global pisciculture. West Bengal has many tanks and ponds which are seldom used for fish culture. A community effort to establish a productive venture in the use of these water bodies as a communitybased activity can be economically viable. The main objective of community-based fish-farming is to enhance production from rural village ponds. The involvement of self-help groups regardless of sex and age will be an effective tool for implementing scientific pisciculture programmes not only in their village but also in the neighbouring areas. Some blocks in Birbhum district have achieved success. The self-help groups play a vital role not only in the production and processing but also in marketing of fish and fishery products. Fish can also play an important role in improving food security and nutrition levels as an indispensable source of micro-nutrients.

Bee-keeping can also generate income in the villages. “Apiculture”, using the indigenous bee, has gained popularity in Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal. Bee-keeping provides employment to the rural folk in collecting, processing and marketing of honey, beehive products etc. Moreover, it has an important role in maintaining plants and bio-diversity, thereby protecting environmental stability. With the use of modern collection and storage, bee-keeping equipment, honey-processing plants and bottling technology, the export market can be utilised. Indian honey has a vibrant export market in the USA, UK, Germany, Japan, and France.

Animal-based industries have a multi-dimensional potential. The livestock sector has been recognised as a vital source of income and employment. Apart from income generation and job creation, this sector can supply milk, meat and eggs as a rich source of protein, thereby contributing to food and nutritional security. West Bengal is gifted with a remarkably large variety of animal wealth. At present, there are 12 recognised breeds of the cow, three types of buffaloes, 12 kinds of sheep and goats, two kinds of pigs, 12 types of poultry. The 19th livestock census was carried out in 2012 and it covered all states and Union Territories, encompassing all villages and towns.

Different systems have been adopted by the farmers of the state for rearing animals. Among them, mixed livestock farming and organised livestock farming are very popular, cost effective and productive. If the state government adopts suitable measures to improve the animalbased industries, it can address the challenges and problems faced by the farmers, thus changing the unemployment scenario.

This sector should get uppermost priority, compared with industrialisation. Provisions for infrastructural facilities, awareness for scientific animal management, credit facilities for animal owners, environmental pollution, and market facilities are essential. Amul provides a classic example of the dairy which is one of the highest contributors to the country’s economy. Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a nationwide scheme, launched in July 2014 should be vigorously implemented for promoting conservation and development of indigenous breeds of the cow in a focused and scientific manner.