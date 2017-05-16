Tactical deficit

There was a hollow ring to an Army officer’s trumpet-blowing about the massive operation to neutralise militants operating from orchards and ravines in Shopian last week. Had the drive involving some 4,000 personnel, drones and helicopters proved effective it would not have been a one-off exercise. More likely the “showing of the flag” was called off when no militants were apprehended, and the counter-productive outcome was a series of still-continuing clashes with the stonepelting local populace. The bid to nail the militants who were attacking/looting banks had such limited effect that many branches have suspended cash transactions. There was something negative to the officer’s boasting that it was after about 15 years that such action was mounted: it confirmed the deterioration in the overall situation for which, it must be emphasised, the Army/paramilitary alone cannot be deemed responsible. Still, having to resort to tactics tried and discarded previously, points to a paucity of fresh ideas to counter the insurgency.

The thrust of the operation ~ the Army is prone to use a range of jargon ~ was what was called “cordon and search” in the early days of militancy. The troops would surround a village, make residents line up outside their homes or a common area, while the soldiers searched their houses and belongings for militants hiding there, or for the latter’s stocks of weapons and munitions. Little else generated more animosity towards the security forces than such tactics, which were projected as the Army’s high-handed, oppressive way of doing things.

By turning the clock back last week the Army risks squandering any goodwill it earned during flood-relief missions etc. The local politicians have been quick to flay the Army’s going back to the “bad old days”, and see that as evidence of New Delhi’s continued belief in a “military” solution to a political conundrum. They also refer to the stand articulated in court by the Attorney-General, and comments from BJP leaders Amit Shah and Ram Madhav to say that the option for a negotiated settlement has been rejected by the Centre ~ despite Mehbooba Mufti’s expression of faith in the Prime Minister.

A disturbing “aside” to the sweep in Shopian is the contention of the local folk that the civilian driver killed in a militant attack had been “forced” by the troops to ferry some of them in his vehicle. It is highly likely that the Army’s “advocates” will justify that action in the same way they did when a Rashtriya Rifles unit lashed a bystander to a jeep and used him as a human shield. The political establishment in Delhi might also endorse that stance, but the top brass must enlighten juniors that the Army’s hoary traditions and sense of honour militate against the theory that the “ends justify the means”.