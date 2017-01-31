If only….” That colloquialism would probably best respond to the message the Prime Minister sought to send to students and their families on Sunday. For while there is no cause to dispute the rather relevant points he made, there will have to be a sea-change in social norms if people are to be unshackled from the bondage of the present emphasis on marks secured in an examination ~ at any level. Right from the time a child is sought to be admitted to a good school, through his entering into college, securing employment, and even a “suitable spouse” the mark-sheet makes the definitive determination. Hence Mr Narendra Modi would be living (again, to use contemporary jargon) in some kind of “La La Land” if he believes one of his monthly “Mann ki Baat” essays will contribute to the “reform” he hopes to usher in among young people, convince them that examinations can be a pleasure, not a pain: for starters, the students’ preparation has been impacted by examination dates having to be revised because five states are going to the polls. Some of the answers he gave to pre-recorded questions did indeed make delightful listening, but would they equip the questioners for the days ahead? It was “touching” to cite APJ Abdul Kalam and Sachin Tendulkar as exemplifying special qualities, most young folk would have learnt they were children of a lesser God.

Certainly their parents would appreciate Mr Modi’s point about a relaxed mind being most effective, but wonder how they could help their children relax without diverting them away from their demanding studies. Both students and parents would wish that Mr Modi would simultaneously use his influence with the HRD ministry to overhaul the taxing curriculum examination boards impose upon students. That might be the launch-pad for transforming ‘exam season’ from a period of pressure to pleasure.

Mr Modi certainly struck a chord among students preparing for the ordeal that are “the boards”, yet it is a moot point if the education system at large will reflect that kind of thinking and take affirmative action to de-stress the situation. Remember that an equally passionate plea from the celebrated RK Narayan has failed to “lighten the satchel”. In an era when striving for academic and professional excellence (actually an elevation of the drive to “skill” India) is so critical for “success”, the Prime Minister’s call would equate with a voice in the wilderness, or to use a critic’s words ~ another tilt at “managing headlines”. Revamping the selection system for the civil services might be a good first step ~ unless the ultimate “goal” is a career in politics ~ for which no educational standards are prescribed.