The decorum rightfully associated with the office of the Vice-President of India would condition the terminology used in any assessment or evaluation of the ruling political entity’s selection of its nominee for that upcoming election.

And the numbers appear to be clearly crunching in favour of the veteran BJP leader from the “original” Andhra Pradesh who has achieved more in New Delhi than on his home turf, though his “southern” origins have stood him in good stead as the party strives to acquire an all-India complexion.

Given the tenor set for the still-underway presidential poll, it is understandable that there was a muted initial reaction from the Opposition to M Venkaiah Naidu’s getting the NDA’s nod. Hence it might be appropriate, and complimentary, to describe the often-combative Naidu as a rough diamond ~ he has frequently irked, relishes a “scrap”, but seldom provoked sustained offence or incurred lasting ill-will.

He has his heart in the right place and does not project himself as excessively “saffron”. With the BJP/NDA opting for a nominee from the political mainstream, no meaningful comparison can be drawn with the Opposition’s nominee ~ Naidu and Gopalkrishna Gandhi sail different streams. Whether “politics” should have such a deep impact on national affairs does remain a very valid question, though not one which Naidu is required to answer.

The present leadership of the BJP remains singularly focused on political gains, so that query can only be answered politically: and to be fair, the “game” has also been played in the past by the Congress. So it would be hypocritical to castigate the BJP for not following the “good example” set by the 18 Opposition outfits ~ talking of principle is no substitute for voting-strength.

At least the BJP did not fall into the same kind of trap into which it had lured its opponents ahead of the race to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Talk of a “battle of ideologies” sounds a trifle hollow given the prevailing ambience in which “winability” remains paramount, and the institutions of the Republic sway with the political breeze.

Naidu now finds himself under the scanner. The political “buzz” that he has been chosen to preside over the Rajya Sabha to compensate for the NDA’s numbers-deficit there suggests he begins with a soiled slate.

The “Elders” have faced considerable hurdles in recent months ~ suggestions have even made to junk the bicameral arrangement, and Naidu (though a “creature” of the Upper House) has often argued that the BJP’s numbers in the Lok Sabha accord it carte blanche.

As ex-officio Chairman he will be duty-bound to preserve the status of the Council of States, avert its being trampled underfoot in a populist tsunami.

That really is the test he will face.