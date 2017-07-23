Reviving a thrill

With formal shape having been given to the National Green Tribunal’s directive permittingmthe use of manjha using cotton string ~ while continuing the prohibition on synthetic yarn ~ the ancient sport of kite flying has received a fresh lease of life.

The NGT is to be laudedfor not getting carried away by the hysteria of“activists” who, in the name of protecting birds (at

times people too) from injury from what is popularly called “Chinese manjha”, had pressed for a total ban on the use of glass-coated string.

A move that had threatened a way of life for people, children specially, all across the country. For “fighting” with kites, and “cutting” the string of a rival’s kite is the essence of the Indian version of kite-flying.

There would be no thrill if the competitive edge was eliminated from the sport and pastime. That the NGT order was appreciated across the country sent out a signal that the judicial system (tribunals included) was not a killjoy. It also enlightened “activists” against overdoing the push of their agenda.

There is a “dangerous” dimension to almostevery human activity, yet people cannot be expected to live under “curfew” conditions. To continuethe “killjoy” theme, those who enjoy a tipple wouldappreciate a comprehensive “clarification” from theapex court on how its move to curb drunken driving on highways is to be implemented.

At presentthere are only “stray” concessions/explanationsissued on a case-by-case basis. The differencebetween the “sale” and “service” of iquor atbars/clubs along highways needs to be emphasised~ and there has to be a realisation that very little can be done to prevent someone from having a drink, and then driving.

Back to the NGT. There would be a fair numberof people living in and around the national capital who would be happy if the Tribunal also took note of the dismay over the order that hinders the vintage car movement. Nobody questions the rationale behind banning the use of old, polluting, motor-vehicles but vintage cars are not in regular use and prohibiting “festivals” featuring them causes much heartburn.

Some of the finest specimens of yesteryear’s motoring history were custom-built for India’s erstwhile princely rulers: when the princely order came to an end and the “royal” garages were dismantled, many of those cars were bought cheap in India, sold abroad for their antique value.

It was to check that “bleeding” that the vintage car movement was launched, and vintage rallies became the focal point of the movement. Rather than permit rallies on a case-to-case basis, a “window” of a few weeks every year should be opened. Alternately, such cars could be issued special road permits that permit use on a specified number of weekends

each year. Running the car is critical to its preservation, it cannot be “readied” in a day or two.