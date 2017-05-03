Respond robustly

No words suffice to condemn the barbaric mutilation of bodies of soldiers killed in action. Since what happened in the Krishna Ghati sector of J&K is not the first such incident, the Indian Army would be required to respond appropriately ~ at a time and place of its’ choice. True that a robust response could prove escalatory, regretfully there is no alternative to making the Pakistan military “pay” for what defies explanation even in an “all’s fair in love and war” environment. The all-powerful military-machine that calls the shots in Islamabad/Rawalpindi lacks credibility, so its bid to deny the incident cuts little ice. It is, however, critical that the decision on what will prove an effective, punitive and deterrent “response” is best left to the professional assessment of the Indian Army. While the political establishment, across the board, must fully endorse whatever action may be taken, political influences must be kept to a minimum when formulating the Army’s plans. That action will have to be supported by diplomatic and political measures ~ and there is every need to be wary of differences over the management of internal security problems of J&K impacting a reasoned counter-offensive to the developments on the frontier.

The initial reaction from the defence minister has been firm, but measured. Arun Jaitley has shown a degree of maturity that had eluded his predecessor in South Block and the imagination runs riot conjuring up images of what Manohar Parrikar would have been saying ~ not that his moving to Panaji will help keep his lips buttoned. Whether other BJP leaders will exhibit the restraint of the defence minister remains to be seen ~ the short point being that the appropriate response will be articulated by the soldiers on the frontlines, and not the hyperbole and rhetoric of politicians. It is a pity that, typical of their inability to perceive a “national” problem, some Opposition leaders have added their “ifs and buts” to the conversation. Jaitley could actually facilitate the formulation of a national response by interacting with other political leaders, emphasising that the Army was authorised to do what it deemed most effective.

It is to be hoped that the Army leadership is “alive” to how its use of the professional term “surgical strike” was shamelessly exploited by the BJP leadership for political and electoral purposes ~ the fallout being the force being dragged into political quick-sands from which extricating itself has become complex. Hence the “brass” too would do well to shun jingoism and let the guns do the talking. There is no need to seek bold headlines listing the counter-measures initiated, or making a “hit” on the belligerent electronic media. The “pain” must be felt across the LOC.