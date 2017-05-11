Putting the brakes on executive power

Donald Trump has completed 100 days in the American presidential office, and calling it a roller coaster ride would be understating its political impact. He has become a popular leader solely due to his radical and erratic decisions. These decisions have generated a certain response from the judiciary, which has tried its best to limit their effects. I will analyse the response of the US judiciary to Trump in his first 100 days in the presidential office and observe the strained relationship Trump has with the judiciary. I will start by analysing the travel ban issued as an executive order by Trump.

Trump’s Executive Order (Executive Order 13769 of 27 January 2017) in its first page cited the 9/11 attacks as the reason for a stricter process for individuals entering the United States. The President believed that the US government must prevent the entry of people who would have a ‘hostile attitude’ towards the country. Interestingly, it also sought to prevent the entry of people who ‘engage in acts of bigotry and hatred’ and ‘those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender or sexual orientation’. This may be the showcasing of Trump’s double standard: He has repeatedly made fun of the LGBT community and is trying to hide his real hatred against Muslims under the mask of measures enhanced by arguments of protection and security.

The people involved in the 9/11 attack were mainly from Saudi Arabia, but that country has not been included in the travel ban. Therefore, by citing 9/11 attacks, Trump is only evoking people’s underlying emotions against foreigners, especially Muslims.

Challenging the above-mentioned provisions of the Executive Order, the State of Washington moved the court and argued that the order unconstitutionally and illegally stranded the citizens abroad and violated the “No Establishment of Religion” and Equal Protection Clauses since it intended to disfavour Muslims. (State of Washington v Donald J Trump, US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, No. 17- 35105D.C. No. 2:17-cv-00141)

It appears that the latent purpose was not the protection against terror attacks but rather to enact a “Muslim Ban.” The Washington federal judge enjoined the ban. The Government appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

In the appeal, the government argued that the President has “unreviewable authority to suspend the admission of any class of aliens.” Due to the separation of powers and the purpose behind the order, namely national security concerns, the courts are not empowered to judge the constitutionality of such an executive order. The Supreme Court has rather repeatedly upheld that the political branches do not have unreviewable authority and are subject to constitutional provisions. On the issue of religious discrimination, the court said that sensitive interests must be kept in mind and has reserved its decision on the issue.

A judge in Hawaii blocked the revised travel ban as well. The State of Hawaii had argued that the implied message in the ban is like a “neon sign flashing ‘Muslim ban, Muslim ban’ that the government didn’t bother to turn off”. Another judge in Virginia has sided with the Trump Administration stating that Trump’s past statements cannot effectively disqualify his privileges and power of implementing such an Executive Order. A Maryland Judge also blocked the order. The appeals of both these cases will go to the Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit where they may be combined. If the 4th Circuit court rules in favour of the Trump Administration, it will create a split in authority between federal courts in different parts of the country, and such cases will be finally decided by the US Supreme Court.

An article in the New York Times argued that the courts are trying to establish a ‘Trump Exception’ since historically the president is bestowed with the power and discretion to decide on the matters of national security: He has sensitive classified information on the basis of which he may need to act quickly and efficiently. It seems wrong to suggest such a conclusion since the courts have, in fact, responded to protect the basic rights of people even in sensitive matters of protection and security, as in the famous habeas corpus cases. The Supreme Court in Boumediene v Bush, 553 US 723 (2008) had struck down an act which deprived federal courts of jurisdiction over habeas petitions filed by non-citizens who were being held as “enemy combatants.” The Court held that even in times of conflict, all the three branches of the government have a role to play when individual liberties are attacked. Therefore, even in cases of conflict the courts have risen to protect basic rights, including the right to life of citizens as well as noncitizens. Even though the courts grant a certain kind of discretion to the President while deciding immigration policies, “it is beyond question that the federal judiciary retains the authority to adjudicate constitutional challenges to executive action” (State of Washington v Donald J Trump).

The fight between the judiciary and the President is not limited to the travel ban. A federal judge has ruled that Trump did incite his supporters to use violence against protesters. He found ample facts supporting allegations that the protesters' injuries were a "direct and proximate result" of Trump's actions, and noted that the Supreme Court has ruled out constitutional protections for speech that incites violence. The judge said that it is plausible that the words Trump used -“get 'em out of here” were meant as an order and a command to use force against the protesters.

Trump’s conservative supporters have argued that the clash between a US president and judges is not new at all, citing FDR’s court packing plan as an attempt to emasculate the then conservative Supreme Court. Even if the travel ban by Trump was ill prepared, it doesn’t prompt action by a district judge; by restricting the effect of the ban, the judges are seizing power which do not have. But the court packing plan never took off since it couldn’t be passed by the Senate. Moreover, by calling judges ‘usurpers’ these conservatives are undermining and trivializing the inherent power of the judiciary, which is to keep a check on the Executive.

The rise of Trump and people who favour the unacceptance of the “others” in the US can be compared to the rise of the right-wing ideology in India as well. Since both Modi’s and Trump’s escalation on the political ladder, the incidents of intolerance and hatred against a particular community have risen to almost unprecedented heights. The Indian Judiciary has been powerless in front of a strong central government and tends not to oppose the main policies of such a government. From the single party rule leaning towards the left in Indira Gandhi’s time to the current single party rule leaning towards the right, the power of the Supreme Court has been heavily influenced by the dominance of the single majoritarian party in the Lok Sabha.

The message is thus clear in the new trend of emerging politics: For political demagogues, process and law does not matter. What matters is the fact that they can influence an effective mobilisation of people in their favour by appealing to their darker sides, characterized by hatred and intolerance.

