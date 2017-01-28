Persevering Pranab

The celebrated thesis that it is low aim, not failure, that is a crime would resonate powerfully through the recent exhortations of the President. In what could well be his final Republic Day message to citizens, Pranab Mukherjee did not shy away from reiterating his insistence that the well-being of the nation was dependent on upholding the pluralism and diversity of the social fabric, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Though aware that some sections of the political leadership were uncomfortable with the concept of secularism and equality, the President opted against pulling any punches on Wednesday evening. True there was a degree of the repetitive to what he said: it served to underscore the commitment to the values his high office requires him to promote.

Sure Mukherjee will have his critics, some might even pick holes with his conduct before being elevated to the crest of Raisina Hill, but that only confirms how he has “grown with the job” and laid down the standards against which his successors will be evaluated.

Maybe those critics would argue it was during his tenure in Rashtrapati Bhawan that were corroded many of the concepts and values that the Founding Fathers had cherished. But none dare accuse Mukherjee of not persevering to instill in our netas that leadership brings with it a degree of responsibility to make life better ~ for even those who might not have voted for them.

“It is my firm conviction that India’s pluralism and her social, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity are our greatest strength. Multiple views, thoughts and philosophies have competed with each other peacefully for centuries in our country.

wise and discerning mind is necessary for democracy to flourish. More than the unison of ideas, a healthy democracy calls for conformity to the values of tolerance, patience and respect for others.” That was not a goody-goody sermon, but a caution against the nation casting off its moral moorings. “We have to work harder because our pluralistic culture and tolerance are still being put to test by vested interests.

Reason and moderation should be our guide in dealing with such situations. We have to keep at bay the dark forces of terrorism. These forces have to be dealt with firmly and decisively.

Forces inimical to our interests cannot be allowed to grow”.

Mukherjee will be making another major speech when he “opens” the budget session of Parliament a few days hence. It would be premature to speculate on what he might say, yet it would be surprising if he struck another purple patch.

The President’s Address to Parliament is a government-approved document. On Wednesday he spoke from his heart.