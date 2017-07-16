Passing of Liu

The ruthlessness inherent in the passing of the Chinese Nobel peace laureate, Liu Xiaobo, is reminiscent of Nazi Germany. For not since that tumultous phase in European history has a Nobel prize-winner died in custody. Having participated in the Tianenmen Square movement of 1989, he was arrested nine years ago for his peaceful call for democratic reform in a country that remains authoritarian even after relegating Mao’s political philosophy to the footnotes. For all the perceived liberal winds blowing, it is hard to imagine a more shameful travesty of human rights ~ 61-year-old Liu, who was battling cancer, languished in custody till his final hours. Not that his predicament never stirred the conscience of the world. But save Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, who made a personal, public call for his freedom, there isn’t another leader who ventured to meet him personally. It does redound to the credit of Germany that it worked hard for his release; but the withers of the Xi Jinping dispensation remained unwrung till the end. The appeals of the US, Canada, and the European Union were confined to a suggestion that he should be allowed to leave China for treatment. Small wonder that the Norwegian Nobel committee has very pertinently regretted what it calls the “belated, hesitant” reactions to news of his terminal illness. While Chinese citizens pressed his case at considerable personal risk, trade opportunities with China appear to have been accorded precedence by world governments. In death, Liu exemplifies the almost total nonchalance of the democratic world to his signal contribution to the certitudes of democracy, let alone the scourge that had afflicted him. The international response ~ as he withered away ~ was sluggish, when not muted. Death has been a “relief”.

Liu has left the chair empty at the Nobel ceremony, verily a seat that shall never be occupied. This must tank as one of the saddest thoughts on his passing. In life, he personified exceptional intelligence, courage and humanity... despite the forbidding odds in Communist China, notably the attempts by the authorities to clamp down on his activities. Liu remained an inspiration to those who have fought for their rights in China. Fearless expression of free thought and democratic activism earned him the Nobel as he emerged as the rallying point of lawyers, dissidents, and campaigners. It has been a cruel irony that the “punitive sentence in 2008 for inciting subversion” marked a turningpoint in his life. His dedication to the cause was mirrored in his final statement in course of his trial, when he insisted he had no enemies and no hatred. With the comity of nations raising minimal protest, Beijing has driven a distinguished political prisoner quicker to death than to a scintilla of medical treatment abroad. Liu and his family deserved better.