Party in disarray Notwithstanding the impressive victory of the Congress in the recent keenly contested Nanjangud and Gundlupet by-elections to the Karnataka Assembly after faring badly in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and the subsequent Hebbal Assembly and Bengaluru municipal polls, veteran Congress leaders find the turf greener on the BJP side. Former Chief Minister SM Krishna, 85, was the first to jump the fence. He described his joining the BJP as the next stop in his long political career. Beginning as a Praja Socialist Party member, he was elected to the Assembly in 1962. Finding power eluding the PSP, he joined the Congress and enjoyed every office he could aspire for. With the dawn of 2017 and consolidation of the BJP, he realised there was no respect for leaders of his ilk in the Congress. Late comers may not find as cordial welcome as Krishna, as the Karnataka unit of the BJP is already bursting at the seams with ticket seekers for next year’s Assembly election. Meanwhile, the party is witnessing bitter infighting with no holds barred between the BS Yeddyurappa and the KS Eshwarappa camps. Two days of firefighting by the central leadership of the BJP failed to douse the flames. All it could do was to strip two leaders each from the rival camps of party posts. P Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka, claimed his brief from Delhi was to make Karnataka Congress-free, in tune with its achievement in other States. He has not reckoned with the new life the by-elections gave to the Congress and revival of hopes of a second consecutive term for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But Rao thinks his mission has been achieved.

Former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa’s position as president of the State BJP is a settled fact and his position is unassailable. Eshwarappa, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has his eyes set on chief ministership. In the 2013 Assembly election Eshwarappa suffered a humiliating defeat by finishing fourth and losing his deposit. He blames Yeddyurappa for the BJP losing power in 2013 by splitting the party with his Karnataka Janata Pakasha. To widen his support base, Eswarappa has set up the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade and the Sangolli Rayanna Yuva Brigade of the backward classes and Dalits. Yeddyurappa is the leader of the powerful Lingayats and does not want to have anything to do with the two Brigades. The state executive of the BJP is meeting in Mysuru on May 6 and 7 and wants the tussle between Yuddyuruppa and Eshwarappa resolved before that. Muralidhar Rao has warned BJP leaders and workers from participating in the Rayanna Brigades. The office-bearers of the Brigades are meeting in Raichur on 8 May. Eshwarappa is defiant. He has organised a “Save BJP” rally which was condemned by Rao. Unless the two warring camps bury the hatchet and work unitedly, the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election could be a repeat of 2013. Expelling four officebearers, two from each camp, has only aggravated the divide between the two factions. The Congress is waiting in the wings.