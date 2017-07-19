Odisha off the rails

Avast swathe of Odisha has been thrown out of gear. And in a predominantly agricultural state, it redounds to the credit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that he is personally monitoring flood relief work after large parts of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts were cut off due to flash floods and heavy rain over the weekend.

The administration in Bhubaneswar has been remarkably prompt in dispatching relief teams, requisitioning four IAF helicopters, seeking the help of the army, and mobilising the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force for rescue and relief operations.

Though the water levels of the two rivers ~ Nagavali and Kalyani ~ have started receding very marginally, the risk of another spell of flooding is dangerously real, if the weather forecast of incessant rain is any indication.

Two years after drought destroyed the kharif crop in the state, the floods signify nature's double whammy. On closer reflection, the BJD government is on test again six months after the debacle in the panchayat elections.

Just as agriculture has been affected owing to the irregular flow of Mahanadi water ~ an outcome of Odisha's dispute with Chhattisgarh ~ so too does the raging flood pose a threat to farming, the bedrock of a largely rural economy.

In Rayagada alone, 30,000 people in 100 villages are reeling under the impact of the swollen rivers. In Kalyansinghpur block, for instance, the flood waters ~ ten ft high ~ have been flowing through the roads, thus damaging the standing crop. The outlook must be awesome, even at the mildest estimation.

Apart from relief and rehabilitation, the major issue that the authorities will have to contend with is the snapping of connectivity. The severity of the floods can be gauged from the fact that a railway bridge has collapsed in Rayagada, disrupting train services.

With four hanging bridges washed away, the link between Rayagada/Kalahandi and the rest of Odisha has been snapped fair and square. To bring the situation back on the rails, as it were, it is direly imperative for the state administration to coordinate with the Railway authorities, and also of course the Centre.

No less critical is the allocation and release of funds, considering the damage that has been wrought in a span of 24 hours.

Mercifully, an accident was averted on Sunday when an alert gangman stopped an approaching freight train which was scheduled to run along the bridge.

The ordeal by water has once again revived the need for flood protection in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

It is one thing to boast a glitzy state capital with multiple-lane roads; quite another to check the annual urban flooding, a problem that is yet to be addressed.