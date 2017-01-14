Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, elected to the Lok Sabha for the fourth consecutive time from Chandrapur (Maharashtra) in 2014, has been Minister of State for Home since 5 July last year, and holds the charge of Internal Security.

Born on 11 November 1954, at Nanded (Maharashtra), Mr. Ahir did his schooling from Chandrapur. Known for exposing the coal mining scam, Ahir showed keen interest in public affairs at an early age and was member of the Maharashtra Legislature Council in 1994-96. He was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket for the first time in 1996, and then in 2004, 2009 and 2014. As an MP, Mr. Ahir has been known for his active participation in Parliamentary work. He was given charge as Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers in November 2014 and then assigned the MoS Home charge.

He has been a member of the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Chairperson of the Coal & Steel Standing Committee, besides being associated with Parliamentary committees on Wakf, Privileges, Railway Convention and Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). In this interview to DEEPAK RAZDAN, he talks about setbacks to Left-Wing Extremism, J&K returning to normalcy and the impact of demonetisation on terror funding. Excerpts:

Q: What steps are being taken to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir stays normal?

A: The atmosphere in J&K is returning to normal, the Prime Minister has taken meetings, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh spent two days in the State, holding meetings with social and religious groups.

Despite separatists’ threats, 95 per cent students appeared in examinations. In this, their parents and the State Government played a positive role. The Centre intends to encourage these students with some acknowledgement later. During the days of stone pelting, the Government had ensured that people were not deprived of essential supplies like medicines, cooking gas, etc., although 6,000 security personnel were injured. This proved helpful.

Q: How is the J&K economy being helped?

A: The Prime Minister’s Rs 80,000 crore package is being implemented. Youth will be encouraged in jobs, 10,000 special police officers are being appointed. Kashmir is known for the diversity of its crops and skills. The Centre intends to provide some direct benefits and help in marketing the State’s products like handicrafts all over the country. For police modernisation, all States’ proposals are accepted. Impetus will be given to education and sports programmes. Security forces are provided funding to carry out development projects.

Q: What is the state of Left-Wing extremism?

A: Naxalites’ surrender has increased almost three times this year, from 570 last year to 1420 this year (2015-16). As many as 220 Naxalites were killed this year against 89 last year, and 1,719 arrested. With greater presence of security forces, the number of incidents too has come down from 1,088 last year to 983 this year. The Centre has just sanctioned a massive Rs 11,000 crore plan to build roads in the Left-Wing extremism-affected areas. The execution of the 5,400 kilometre road construction programme across the worst affected 35 districts and nearby areas in several States will cover the whole region under extremist threat. Security cover will be provided to the personnel engaged in the construction work.

Q: What has been the effect of demonetisation on extremist activities?

A: Demonetisation has had good impact on terror-funding and extremist activities. The Naxalites started depositing money in Jan Dhan accounts but later they stopped it and started surrendering.

Q: What is the state of the drug menace in the country?

A: Demonetisation created problems for those in the illegal drug business too. This was totally cash-based, from Punjab to North East. Narco money was the biggest source of funding for terrorism. This has suffered a major setback after demonetisation. The Centre is serious about the drug menace and is holding quarterly reviews with State Governments on the problem. More than 13,000 acres of opium and marijuana crops illegally grown in the country were destroyed by the Central Narcotics Control Board this year. There is international cooperation against the menace and a recent conference took place in Sri Lanka.

Q: Lack of development is cited as a major reason behind growth of extremist sentiments.

A: The Centre is ready to help in development work, whether it is Kashmir or Left-Wing affected areas, but terrorists or Naxalites keep hindering the work. In Left-Wing areas, the extremists do not want the local people to come out of backwardness

Q: How is the Government keeping watch over ISIS activities?

A: We are vigilant and these are under control. So far 54 activists and sympathisers have been arrested before they could create trouble. Intelligence and security agencies are closely monitoring the platforms used by ISIS to propagate its ideology.