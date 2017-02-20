Not exemplary

The Defence minister holds a special place in the Indian political firmament. Not only is he one of the “Big Four” in the ministerial council, the raksha mantri is perceived as a representative of the 1.3 million men and women in the armed forces. And consequently is expected to enhance the high behavioural standards which stamp the “uniforms” unique ~ even though adhering to generally accepted norms is not a strong point with the NDA government. At a point in time when even the slightest criticism of the forces is slammed as anti-national, it ought to cause severe embarrassment on Raisina Hill that the Election Commission has taken Manohar Parrikar to task for some of the remarks he made when electioneering in Goa: where he was chief minister before being moved to South Block (and the grapevine suggests he might return there if the verdict on 11 March so dictates). It was not a simple case of a loose cannon firing an electoral barrage, the Commission declined to accept his tendering the standard alibi of his message having got distorted in translation. For a senior minister to be directed to be “more circumspect and careful in future” is indeed a slap on the wrist that will have the faujis wonder if he is well-suited to playing the lead role in the national security effort.

The EC was clearly cognizant of his slot in the scheme of things when it proceeded to observe that “all leaders, especially those who occupy high constitutional positions, are expected to ensure and promote the sanctity of the electoral process. Public utterances by such persons, which even remotely give an indication of condoning the act of accepting bribes in connection with elections are not acceptable”. The order from Nirvachan Sadan also noted that such utterance could amount to encouraging bribery, which apart from being an electoral offence, is also a corrupt practice.

A virtual indictment is what the EC order constitutes, and in some ways it puts the NDA government at large under the scanner. For if the Defence minister is not instructed to mend his ways and function with the sense of responsibility required by the office he holds, the moral authority of the Prime Minister stands diminished. Though it is true that in the prevailing political environment “morality” counts for next to nothing, yet the nation’s chief executive would be ducking his duty if he is perceived as allowing dubious persons a free hand. This is not the only occasion when Parrikar has allowed his tongue to run away with him. But after the rebuke from the Election Commission he must be cautioned against repetition. The forces are owed at least that.