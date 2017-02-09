No moral guidelines

Sections of the “affected” community might feel disappointed, yet there is every reason to laud the decision of the Supreme Court not to entertain a plea to issue a ban on Sikh-related jokes.

Though their formal order will be issued subsequently, Justices Deepak Mishra and R Banumathi sent out several positive signals in the stance they took on Tuesday. In a welcome acceptance of the limitations of the authority they wield, they were pragmatic when they asked how any ban they might impose would be enforced; they also did well to recognise that people reacted to jokes differently.

It was not the task of the judiciary to get involved in issuing “prohibitory orders” of that nature, legislative avenues could be explored. Their Lordships also declined to bracket “Sardar jokes” with harassment of women, and atrocities/insults to members of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes -- it is a moot point if the community at large would endorse the petitioner’s plea for such bracketing. No less significant was their

Lordships’ indicating a shift from the rather strident posture taken during the tenure of the previous Chief Justice. And touching on the moral dimension, they emphasised the role of mutual respect in the social sphere.

For, truth be told, not every Santa-Banta joke can be deemed slighting the entire community -- many are often “cracked” by broad-minded Sikhs too: the community has ever been large-hearted, many of its members blessed with that rare capacity to laugh at themselves.

It is no trivial matter that simultaneously, albeit in a separate action, a ban was being sought on “stereotyping” the Gorkha folk. And, as the Additional Solicitor General pointed out while agreeing with the logic of the court, lawyers too were the butt of many jokes. Obviously in the staid environs of the apex court there was no mention of the legendary “dumb blondes”, or the many jokes centred around the Irish. What does cause no small “amusement” is that the plea for a prohibition on “Sardar jokes” has been hanging fire for almost two years now, and at one stage there were indications that a ban might be seriously considered.

The signal just sent out suggests that their Lordships have had their fill of seemingly ridiculous matters being brought before them using the PIL route: the judicial apparatus is already so over-stretched that it cannot afford any diversion of energies.

A logical follow-up would be setting up a screening mechanism to prevent courts from being asked to deal with matters beyond their domain. What also could merit attention is the “content” of petitions being given “play” in the media before the court has taken due cognizance of the matter. There are limits to publicity-hunting.