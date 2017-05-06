Neglect s fallout

Overshadowed by the barrage of criticism the CRPF has faced in the wake of another debacle inflicted by Left-Wing Extremists in Sukma has been another shameful failure ~ the neglect of the government to provide paramilitary troopers the basic “creature comforts” required to carry out their demanding task. The poor showing on the ground could well be traced to the reality that in addition to tackling the Maoists, the CRPF personnel have to also battle ill-health, discomfort etc.

A study conducted by home ministry officials has not only highlighted poor conditions in the CRPF camps, but calculated that over the last three years the seven Central Armed Police Forces tackling insurgencies across the country have lost 3,611 personnel due to illness ~ the malaise is so very widespread. That works to three times as many as the “operational casualties” they have suffered. Can North Block present a credible explanation for such sustained, criminal, neglect of the forces?

The recent study noted that even potable water is in short-supply in many CRPF camps in the interior of the “Red Zone”, and when on patrol the men were often required to drink water from “local” sources. Temperatures in the region often rise as high as 45 degrees Celsius, the hot, humid conditions take a physical and mental toll ~ many of the camps are mosquito-infested. Mobile-phone connectivity is poor, the jawans struggle to maintain contact with their families ~ quite a number of them serve in the “zone” for stretches that extend to five years (that must be contrasted to how George Fernandes, when heading the defence ministry, ordered the setting up of satellite-phone facilties for soldiers deployed in the Siachen sector). This unhappy situation caused a senior home ministry official to observe that, “sheer frustration coupled with fatigue have been noticed in jawans as many of them have been posted in Sukma for the last five years even though normally they should be there for three”.

What is clear is that in addition to upgrading weapons, strategy and tactics the home ministry needs to undertake a major exercise to improve the conditions in which the paramilitary live and serve: that will have greater lasting effect than condolence messages, ceremonial funerals (often highly-publicised) that are now deemed politically correct. Only when the jawans have decent living conditions can they acquire the mental fortitude for the “tall orders” they are required to execute.

The mantris and babus on Raisina Hill draw up plans, sanction finances, etc when living in a world so very different from what the jawans have to do battle in. Dismantling red beacons will not bridge the gap. It is time that Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju & Co “got real”.