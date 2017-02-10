Manipur game-plan

The Manipur-based United Naga Council, an avid supporter of the NSCN(IM) has a powerful arsenal in the shape of the state’s two national highways to browbeat the administration whenever its leaders have a score to settle.

The ongoing economic blockade the UNC started on 1 November last year continues. It is in protest against chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh’s decision to meet the Kukis’ demand for upgradation of Kangpokpi, 46 km from Imphal, on the way to Dimapur, as a separate entity. It was to have been inaugurated way back in 1982 but had to be kept in abeyance following objection by the Nagas, who claimed the land belonged to their ancestors.

The apparent motive was to sustain the NSCN(IM)’s integration demand. Amid all this,the chief minister in December not only formalised Kangpokpi as a separate district but also created six more, much to the chagrin of the UNC.

The British in 1933 created Kangpokpi with the sole objective of administrative convenience. Ibobi has often harped on this, and perhaps reasonably so. Before Senapati district was formed in the 1970s, most government offices were at Kangpokpi.

The demand for its separate entity became all the more necessary because, after the 1990s bloody Naga-Kuki ethnic clashes, that left more than 1,000 dead, the Kukis loathe going to Senapati headquarters (16 km from Kangpokpi) to transact official business or pay their taxes or revenues.

The 3 February tripartite meeting in Delhi, attended by two top UNC leaders (under judicial custody) brought no cheer. They returned home satisfied that Delhi and the state government took “cognisance” of their demand and would take a decision after consulting their colleagues.

On 7 February, they sent the sparks flying by deciding to persist with the blockade. Following which the government further extended their judicial custody. A great deal needs to be done to spruce up law and order before the assembly elections on 4 and 8 March.

It is obvious that the UNC wants the situation to drift so as to provide an excuse to the Centre to take over. The UNC-Centre game-plan is all too clear.

When UNC leaders met Union home minister Rajnath Singh in December he could have persuaded the Naga leaders to lift the ban reminding them that the blockade of any national highway is unlawful, but did not, for fear of offending the NSCM(IM) leadership. The BJP won seven seats in the 2003 Naga assembly elections with the proxy support of the NSCN(IM). It is likely to be repeated in Manipur as well.