Making of an ascetic

Sri Aurobindo Ghosh (1872-1950) rose to political prominence during the Swadeshi movement (1905-08). A radical and a revolutionary thinker, he was far ahead of his time. His polemical and fearless journalism in Bande Mataram along with his prison memoir, Karakahini, underscored the importance of the prison from the perspective of oppression and political struggle. His life and literature revealed that there was no dichotomy and contrast between politics and spirituality; instead they were interconnected. He wrote on insurrection and Hindu metaphysics in which divinity intervened on the side of the oppressed. The colonial jail to him was a revolutionary ashram and a place of pilgrimage where political prisoners could be reborn... as was his case. His Karakahini was an incisive account of himself and one of the first examples of the emergent genre of revolutionary autobiography.

Sri Aurobindo’s political philosophy developed outside the existing institutional structure of the Congress. Starting in April 1907 with a series of articles entitled The New Thought: The Doctrine of Passive Resistance, he articulated a clear and systematic critique of colonial rule and developed a coherent political programme for the emerging extremist school. He had no faith in prayer, petition and protest that the moderates of the Congress leadership advocated for greater political representation. He developed an idealistic, far-sighted goal of absolute swaraj (self-rule). Although Sri Aurobindo defined swaraj as complete national independence, in his writings it developed into a much more inclusive and esoteric concept of sovereignty that was not confined to the specific form of a liberal Western nation-state. It was a transcendent and utopian ideal of freedom, justice and truth. It combined a sense of eternal aspiration with militant activity rooted in the iconic figure of a revolutionary. He respected a true revolutionary as a hero and was greatly inspired by Anandamath written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1880. The novel was about a heroic group of ascetic insurgents revolting against the tyrannical foreign misrule. The eponymous ashram at the heart of Anandamath was concealed in a dense forest where the sanyasis worshipped the goddess as motherland, planned their resistance and disciplined themselves in preparation for the struggle.

In the immediate context of the Swadeshi movement, Sri Aurobindo examined the importance of non-cooperation and boycott. He insisted that only political methods would be able to break the seductive charms of British materialism through an organized refusal to do anything that would facilitate economic exploitation. This contrasted sharply with the moderate leadership’s lingering faith in British proclamations of law and justice. Confronted with a vastly asymmetrical materialist power of the colonial state, Sri Aurobindo emphasised the possibilities of spiritual sovereignty through swaraj. Such metaphysical claims to sovereignty underpinned his political writings. He venerated violence, adversity, voluntary embrace of suffering and the ascetic practice to strengthen inner divinity. In Bande Mataram (19 January 1908) he wrote: “It is always necessary for the divinely appointed strength to grow by suffering; without suffering , without the lesson of selflessness, without the moral force of self sacrifice, God within us cannot grow”.

Over the next few months after January 1908, Sri Aurobindo continued to write about his political theology, imparting instances of heroic suffering and rebellion with deeper revolutionary significance, not only to remove from his largely middle-class followers the shame and fear of prison, but also to establish it as the nerve-centre for his politics. Giving maximum visibility to sacrifice and suffering by highlighting the repressive machinery of colonialism, he asserted that ‘the star of Swaraj creates a glory of effulgence in the squalid surroundings of the jail and makes each hour of enforced labour a sacrament and an offering on the most sacred of earthly altars’. The colonial jail , he wrote, was a crucible in which the frailties of the self were burnt away and the prisoner was purified by an act of self-immolation.

Sri Aurobindo’s thoughts and ideas during the Swadeshi movement had sparked a popular uprising that irrevocably declared that India’s interests were irreconcilable with those of British imperialism. Even though his writings provided Swadeshi activists with an effective way to countenance the government’s repression, the clamp-down by the colonial government largely succeeded in smothering the movement. No longer able to organize openly, revolutionary politics had been forced underground by early 1908 and was only sustained by secret terrorist organizations.

After the Bande Mataram prosecution failed, the government was under pressure to deport Sri Aurobindo without trial. Till then, he was an organizer and a writer. With Bipin Chandra Pal in jail, he had taken over the reins of public leadership, lecturing widely and proving himself to be a formidable leader of the Swadeshi movement. The Alipore Bomb Case presented the government with the perfect opportunity to link him to the conspiracy and legally remove him from the political scene without incurring the charge of despotism. He was arrested in May 1908 and kept in solitary confinement. With over 2000 pieces of evidence and more than 200 witnesses, the memorable trial captivated the public’s attention and the courtroom became the focus of considerable political pageantry.

Sri Aurobindo was acquitted of all charges and released in May 1909. His freedom was greeted with widespread jubilation. But many of his companions, including his brother, were deported to the Cellular Jail in the Andamans. The Alipore Bomb Trial was the first state trial of any magnitude in India because it was held at a time when discontent was at its peak in Bengal and it concerned people who were cultured, educated, and intelligent.

Shortly after his acquittal, Sri Aurobindo addressed a meeting at Uttarpara where he described his imprisonment as ‘a year of seclusion and training’, during which time he had received a message from God. This was followed by a series of articles in Bengali for the monthly Suprabhat, collectively named Karakahini, which contained details of his arrest, trial and experiences in jail. These articles marked a decisive shift from his earlier polemical journalism. Although Karakahini was profoundly personal, he interweaved the narrative of his own internal struggle and self-transformation with a vivid description of the functioning of Alipore Jail to reveal the inhumanity of the prison system during British rule.

Sri Aurobindo underwent a mystic transformation in Alipore. He had been initiated into advanced yogic mysticism by Vishnu Bhaskar Lele in January 1908. He had dramatically intensified his spiritual practice while in jail. Under the persistent threat of deportation, he absconded to the French territory of Chandernagore in February 1910 and from there went to Pondicherry in April 1910 where he eventually established the ashram.

This is the story of a man who sacrificed political prominence, popularity and influences to embrace spiritual leadership. The transformation of a patriot and a great political leader to a spiritual reformer took place during his one-year solitary confinement. Sri Aurobindo was reborn in prison.

During his stay in Pondicherry, he developed a method of spiritual practice, one that he called integral yoga. His vision was evolution of the human life into divine life. At the beginning of his stay there, he had few followers but with time their numbers grew and this led to the formation of Aurobindo Ashram in 1926. Since then, Aurobindo started to sign himself as Sri Aurobindo. He was acquitted on 6 May 1909 and he reached Pondicherry on 4 April 1910. These two dates are vital for his transformation to spiritual leadership. The dates should be observed with due solemnity and importance.

(The writer is a former central civil service officer who retired from the Ministry of Defence)