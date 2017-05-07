Kashmir dialogue must resume

Jammu and Kashmir is on the boil again, with the situation becoming worse by the day. A solution to the decades-old Kashmir problem remains elusive. While the State Government led by Mehbooba Mufti has been twiddling its thumbs, the Centre has taken a hard line refusing to resume dialogue with either Pakistan or the separatists. The nature of violence has taken on a new dimensions with an Indian army patrol team taken by surprise when a group of Pakistani Special Forces set up an ambush in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district and beheaded two security personnel on Monday. The Indian army has vowed an appropriate response.

This grave act of provocation has fuelled the tension further between the two countries with ties already strained over the death penalty given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying and Islamabad’s constant raking up of the Kashmir issue. The Pakistan army had denied any ceasefire violation or Border Action team action.

There are two sides to the Kashmir problem - one is domestic and the other is external, relating to Pakistan. We must not confuse one with the other although they are interlinked. While the problem with Pakistan is complex, successive governments have failed to handle the domestic discontent in the state deftly.

There was much hope when the Mufti Mohammed Sayeed government took over in March 2015 with the BJP as its coalition partner. The BJP had come to power as a coalition partner in the state for the first time. Mufti called it the coalition of North Pole and the South Pole and after his death in January 2016 his daughter Mehbooba Mufti succeeded him.

Though Mehbooba has been in the saddle for more than a year, she is yet to settle down. A few months after she took over came the killing of Burhan Wani by Indian security forces on 8 July 2016, which indicated the growth of home grown militancy. The crisis today is worse than in 1990 as people are angry with both the Mehbooba government as well as the Central government. The youth have taken to the streets to protest against security forces. Almost two generation of children have lost their innocence in the crossfire since 1990 when militancy began.

There are various reasons for the domestic unrest. For one, people are disappointed with Mehbooba's lame-duck government. Secondly, there is no homogeneity between the BJP and the PDP at the ground level. The inherent contradictions (ideological) between the two parties continue but they remain together for the sake of power. Had they worked in unison the situation would have improved. Thirdly, Mehbooba has been pleading with the Centre to provide space. She wants the Centre to talk to separatists while Delhi is sticking to a hard line. The basis of the BJP-PDP alliance was "meaningful dialogue" with all "internal stakeholders, which include political groups irrespective of their ideological views and predilections". The Hurriyat wants the Centre to talk to Pakistan and so goes the merry go round.

As expected, after the mutilation of the soldiers, the Government of India has hardened its stand further and had even called the Pakistan High Commissioner to protest against the dastardly act behind which New Delhi sees the hand of Pakistan army.

In this no-win situation is there a possibility for some improvement? This should be attempted at diplomatic and political levels and must at least address the domestic discontent. While the government should take the action it feels is necessary, diplomatic efforts should also continue despite provocations.

More importantly, the domestic side of the problem needs urgent attention. There is every need for the Centre to review its Kashmir policy and start confidence-building measures to restore faith. Secondly, Delhi should extend full support to Mehbooba so that she has the space she wants.

Majority of the liberals advocate dialogue with all stake holders. Former BJP minister Yashwant Sinha who had recently led a delegation and met all players including the Hurriyat has come back with a feeling that dialogue is the only way. While the opposition wants dialogue, the Centre wants to follow a muscular policy and the two are standing at opposite poles. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has also said, “Dialogue is the only way to stop bloodshed and it is imperative to start unconditional talks with all the stakeholders.” Mehbooba has also been saying that “there is no option but to talk” but the Centre has rebuffed her. BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted recently, “the Central government told the Supreme Court categorically yesterday that there is no plan to hold any talks with the separatists and those who are not loyal to India.”

The Centre should explore other options. The Congress has set up a committee headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to study the Kashmir issue with the opposition parties. The government could use him to start a dialogue not only with the opposition but also with the Kashmiris. The Prime Minister could send an all-party delegation to the state to assuage feelings of Kashmiris who feel alienated. Addressing the concerns of the agitating youth is imperative. It is true that the Kashmir problem cannot be solved in a day but at least the dialogue should resume. Kashmir needs a political solution and not a military solution.