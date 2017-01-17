Jallikattu kerfuffle

Jallikattu, originally known as eru thazhuvuthal (embracing the bull), is a traditional ritual evolved by Tamil communities over three millenniums to select the best bulls for sustaining the progeny of the native breed. While the people of Tamil Nadu are seized of the importance and its vitality to save the region’s native cattle, the rest of India may find it difficult to comprehend the facts and the cultural ethos behind Jallikattu since they are not wholly exposed to it.

The people of Tamil Nadu are clinging to this cultural event not to flout any law or to defy the Supreme Court, but to ensure that an indigenous breed of cattle does not become extinct as it has in several other parts of the country. There is a distinct difference in milk from indigenous and foreign bred cattle. Milk from the former contains A2 beta-casein, comparable to mother’s milk, and the latter contains A1 beta-casein.

A1 beta-casein has histidine which is broken down into BCM7, devil in the milk, which, consumed by humans, can lead to neurological impairments like autism, schizophrenia and also cause type-1 diabetes. A2 type milk is able to bind BCM7 strongly, thus preventing it from entering humans consuming it. Much of the confusion about Jallikattu is caused by translating the word erroneously as bull fight or bull taming. It is neither.

Jalli refers to coins which could be of gold, and kattu is making it into a bundle. To give a competitive spirit to eru thazhuvuthal a bundle of coins is tied on the forehead of the bull between its two horns. The brave young man who succeeds in embracing the bull by clinging to its hump and picking up the bundle is declared the winner.

Article 29 (1) of the Constitution says, “Any section of the citizens residing in the territory of India or any part thereof having a distinct language, script or culture of its own shall have the right to conserve the same”. Jallikattu may well be deemed part of it.

It is not only the constitutional right of the people of Tamil Nadu to conserve it, but also their bounden duty to preserve this rich cultural heritage under Article 51A(f) of the Constitution. This fundamental duty says, “To value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture.”

Moreover, there is no provision in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, in support of a permanent ban on Jallikattu or even for a limited period. Jallikattu bulls are brought up with tender care and well nourished. It is unthinkable they are subjected to any form of cruelty.

That 16 valiant young men had lost their lives in Jallikattu in the last decade and not a single bull was killed is an eloquent testimony that whatever cruelty involved is on the participants who subject themselves to it of their own accord. Vested foreign interests have infiltrated animal rights organisations and use them in their crusade to ban Jallikattu, a sure way to decimate Bos Indicus.