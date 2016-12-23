It’s advantage IranThe crisis in the Middle East has regressed beyond the traditional strains of anti-Imperialism, anti-Zionism or even anti-Western sentiment. Today, the region is embroiled in an implosive battle with its own diversities, perceptions and ambitions that are generously fuelled by the major powers in the region (Iran, Turkey and the Sheikhdoms of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE), while being backed by the international ‘superpowers’ (US and Russia) to position their own strategic sweepstakes in the energy-rich region. The epicentre of the conflict is in the desolate Iraqi-Syrian swathes that are frequently exchanging hands among the multitude of militias that have their backers in Riyadh, Doha, Tehran, Istanbul, Moscow and Washington. A parallel bloodlust of the same intrigues and proxy patterns is playing out in Yemen, South Lebanon and Bahrain, albeit, with a relatively lower daily body count.

‘Palestine’ and ‘Intifada’ are forgotten bywords in the Middle Eastern stories, while Shias and Sunnis have emerged as the new buzzwords. The two major and conflicting denominations of Islam have replaced the historical Palestinian struggle as the definitive and sanctimonious narrative for the bloodlust in the Middle East. This sectarian divide that reflects the age-old schism, dating back to the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, have virtually split the Middle East with proxy conflicts that has the principal Shia benefactor in Iran (supported by Russia) and the Sunni factor in Saudi Arabia (supported by Gulf Sheikhdoms and the confused Western powers, who are instinctively wary of Russian presence and of the Shia proxies like the Bashar al Assad regime in Syria, Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon).

This clean divide of camps in the Middle East is occasionally muddied by the presence of the Turkish forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga who partake in the conflict to protect their own geographical and clan turfs ~ directing their firepower at the ISIS phenomenon which threatens both these power centres. The wheels within wheels of the official powers are ostensibly united against the common foe, ISIS. However, opposition to ISIS frequently mutates and transgresses into a violent race between the two competing blocs (Shia and Sunni) in retaking the ISIS-held swathes, as indeed retaking the lands held by each other (sometimes, via proxies), as in Aleppo.

The four-year-old battle for Aleppo has left over 31,000 dead. The combined forces of Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian Armed Forces, Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the Russian aerial bombardments were unfortunately not against ISIS, but against the assorted Sunni militias like the Al-Tawhid Brigade, Free Syrian Army, Al Nusra, etc., who too were supposedly fighting the ISIS. One way or the other, the Iran-supported Shia forces are locked in a fight for supremacy against the essentially Sunni forces of the Saudi-supported anti-Assad ‘rebels’ in Aleppo, or against the puritanical ‘caliphate’ of the ISIS, in Mosul.

Given that the assaults gaining ground in both these war theatres of Aleppo and Mosul are essentially of the Iranian-backed Shia forces, Iran is seemingly winning the bloody war of wits (adding to the Saudi discomfiture in Yemen, where the minority Shia Houthis are holding their ground, despite the incessant bombing by the Saudi Arabian Air Force). The imminent fall of the predominantly Sunni cities of Aleppo and Mosul is not just the defeat of the anti-government ‘rebels’ and the ISIS respectively, but also the emergence of the proverbial ‘Shia crescent’ ~ a term coined by King Abdullah of Jordan in 2004 ~ that assumes the dreaded prospects of a crescent shaped Shia-dominated region spanning from Iran, Iraq, Syria to Lebanon. But now, the fears in Saudi Arabia have expanded and talk is rife of a Shia ‘full moon’ with the ongoing Iranian-backed success of the Houthis in Yemen, unrest in Bahrain (Shia majority but under Sunni Sheikhdom) and the Shia discontent in the Qatif region of Saudi Arabia.

Already Iran is going beyond the original mandate of the Russia-Turkey brokered peace agreement in Aleppo to demand reciprocal population swaps of the Aleppo residents with those of the besieged Shia populace of Fua and Kefraya, where the anti-Assad ‘rebels’ have the upper hand on the Shia enclaves. The battle lines and the future spoils of war are unequivocally sectarian in tapestry. Along with the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Iranians are digging in their heels in the region with demography-changing initiatives that envisage powerful corridors of Shia influence for a virtual land-corridor from the Iranian hinterland to the Mediterranean shores of Lebanon.

The earlier form of sectarian and proxy wars involved Riyadh supporting Saddam Hussein in the Iran-Iraq wars of the 1980s that killed over a million people, supporting rival militias in the street wars in the post-Saddam Hussein era of 2003-5, supporting rival groups in Lebanon and much later in the ensuing mayhem in Yemen. In almost all these battles, the Iranians have triumphed with lesser means at their disposal and the supposed natural allies of the Saudis in these regions have morphed into virulent mutations like the Al Qaida or ISIS, which oddly enough, is now rallying against the Saudi royal family. The diplomatic ties between the Iranians and the Saudi Arabians have already been snapped post the execution of the Shia Saudi cleric, Nimr al-Nimr in early 2016 and the subsequent ban on its own Haj pilgrims by Iran. The gloves are now off and the Middle Eastern theatre has been turned into a cauldron of sectarian fires. Even the Saudi-funded, high profile composition of the 39-nation Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT) has not had a major impact on turning the tide in favour of Riyadh.

Riling the Saudi Arabians even further is the gradual acceptance of Iran on the diplomatic high tables of the Western world with the signing of the nuclear deal. Now, Iran is furiously consolidating its gains on both the battlegrounds and on the uncaged economic fronts. The Iranian urgency is also driven by the unpredictable posturing by US President-elect Donald Trump of reneging on the Nuclear Deal with Iran, besides threatening to ‘center’ Iran as the resident and principal evil in the Middle East. But for now, it is clearly advantage Iran in the Middle East with Aleppo and

Mosul emerging as the undisputable symbols of Iranian control and victory in the Iraq-Syrian theatre that has strategic portents and augury for the future course in the Middle East.

The writer is Lt Gen PVSM, AVSM (Retd), former Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicober Island and Puducherry.