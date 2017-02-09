Imperial India -- II

The Code is the first-ever law that enshrined Press freedom, a fact not generally appreciated even today. The first principle of democratic jurisprudence is ‘equality before law’. All are equal, irrespective of rank or status. In preventive jurisdiction, the magistracy is independent of the Government. But an exception was made in the case of editors, publishers, proprietors etc. of newspapers; they could not be taken into custody without the Government's prior permission. The Press was treated as being more equal than others.

The Code fashioned a modern civilian democracy where the armed forces of the state were placed under civilian control. In situations of breakdown of law and order, the armed forces were to work under the control of the civilian magistracy, and “required” to obey a magistrate’s order. This single provision by itself ensured some accountability of the forces to the civil authority, another basic principle of modern civilian democracy.

It is a sad commentary on criminal jurisprudence of the 'great Indian civilization’, such as we had that the concept of a civilian magistracy was virtually unknown in India. The magistrate was the pivotal figure in Roman jurisprudence, from which is borrowed most of modern democratic jurisprudence. Throughout Indian history, from ancient times till the British arrived, it was mostly ‘Police Daroga Raj’, especially in rural and far-flung areas. A dreaded figure, he was the chief representative of the state, and his word was law.

The Code enshrined another basic principle of modern democracy. In civil disputes, the police had no jurisdiction. In cases of ‘public nuisance’, the civilian magistrates were the final arbiters so that a citizen who is ‘guilty’ of only a civil lapse or misdemeanour is not harassed at the hands of the police. And the civilian executive functions of licensing and regulation were entrusted to the magistrates exclusively. The fact that the 'Daroga Raj' is returning in one guise or another today is a telling commentary on self-governance by the “natives”.

The point made by the author about the indifference of the British to the development of the countryside does not stand historical scrutiny. Arguably, there is no other example in the history of nations where a foreign civilization has contributed so much to the development of its ‘colony’ thousands of miles away. It is early 19th century and the British had started administering India not directly but through hundreds of dedicated civil servants recruited and trained especially for service in India and Upper Burma, then a part of the British Empire.

It goes to the credit of the British that at a time when appointments to the British civil service were based largely on patronage, they introduced merit as the sole criterion for service in India. The English recruits were trained in laws (something unknown in Bharat), history and Oriental languages. In the judgment of history, they were labeled ‘minutely just, inflexibly upright’. By sheer hard work and dedication, serving hundreds of miles away from their homes they earned the respect of their ‘subjects’. In Burma, where mosquitoes were the reigning deity, out of 79 British Collectors, 22 died of malaria and 18 were invalidated.

There are any number of instances all over India when the common people would refer to them as their “father”, name roads and towns after them. Some survive even now -- Mcleodganj, Daltonganj, Kolkata’s Kyd Street, Bentinck Street etc. Statues were raised and literally worshipped by the common man. These British civilians built world-class infrastructure in a land that had no railways, metalled roads or irrigation systems. Those of us who have grown up in Lutyens Delhi will vouch for it as the first “smart city” in India, hopefully not the last. They transformed the face of the sub-continent. The Western Jamuna Canal and the Ganges Canal were built to irrigate thousands of villages. Together, these were 900 miles long -- the largest network in the world! Roads and highways were being metalled -- another first for Bharat. The Grand Trunk Road from Calcutta to Peshawar, the Bombay-Agra Road, the Bombay-Calcutta Road cover 3000 miles of metallic surface. Palankeens of Bharat were overtaken by the wheeled carriages for the first time in the history of India.

The dedication of these English civilians was legendary. Assam had been incorporated in the Empire in the early 20th century, and ‘ruled’, or shall we say administered by some of the titans of the British civil service for half a century before the Second World War. The Japanese had invaded and occupied Naga and Kuki villages and hid there. The RAF had been pressed into service to bombard them from the air.

The problem arose over identifying the villages from the air where the Japanese were hiding amidst the local tribals. The ordinary Nagas and Kukis would signal from the ground to RAF pilots the location of these villages, often at fatal risks to themselves, rather than serve their new Japanese masters. This sense of extreme loyalty to the British was a fruit of decades of administering these areas well by the ‘minutely just, inflexibly upright’ civilians. Ironically, the Government of independent India is still struggling to earn their loyalty seven decades after Independence.

Arguably, the greatest gift of British rule is the Constitution of independent India, the finest in the world today. Undeniably, the Constitution was drafted by eminent Indian law experts in the Constituent Assembly and finalized in 1950. But the foundation for the same was laid in the two preceding Acts of British Parliament with which London directly administered India -- the Acts of 1919 and 1935, laying the basis of democracy, fundamental freedoms, equality before law and the equal protection of law.

The Constitution of 1950 borrowed heavily from the Act of 1935. Dr Ambedkar was asked in the Assembly if the Constitution of 1950 was not an improvised version of that Act. He replied: “For this, I owe no apology to anyone.” Indeed, in the administration of the Government today, there are any number of laws and rules which were enacted under the Acts of 1919 and 1935 and adopted verbatim by the Constituent Assembly. Nirad C Chaudhuri dedicated his autobiography thus: “To the memory of the British Empire in India ….. because all that was good and living within us made, shaped, and quickened by the same British rule”.The argument was clinched -- permanently perhaps -- by Tagore: “On Indian soil, two civilizations, each hemmed in by its own beliefs …. then came the British ….. symbol of the new spirit of Europe ….. this dynamism made a vigorous assault on our stagnant minds …… receptive minds must absorb the richness of new thought.” Can there be any further argument?

