Home and away

Fifteen years after the Rajiv Gandhi government signed the historic peace accord with Mizo National Front supremo Laldenga, ending two decades of the trauma of insurgency, the Mizoram government in 2001 earned a peace bonus from the Centre.

This despite “peace” being a misnomer, as in the real sense of the term, the state has never been free from insurgency, what with smaller ethnic armed groups demanding autonomy. The most vocal among them has been the Bru (formerly Reang) National Liberation Front that is now championing the cause of about 30,000 Bru (formerly Reang) refugees who fled Mizoram in October 1997 following ethnic clashes and are now confined to refugee camps in Tripura, awaiting repatriation.

The Centre has apparently failed to cash in on the historic Mizo accord and the faith reposed in the democratic process by repentant cadres by not properly rehabilitating all of Laldenga’s followers.

This month alone the Congress government headed by chief minister Lal Thanhawla signed a ceasefire accord with the Hmar People’s Convention (D), which is demanding autonomy and is operating from across the Manipur border, just to keep peace during Christmas. The Centre has no definite policy yet on insurgency and is merely tackling problems on an ad hoc basis.

It must be seen to be concerned because in Manipur several smaller armed Kuki and Zoro groups are demanding creation of separate homelands after signing the suspension of operations with the Army some years ago. (Initially the Manipur government showed little interest, but later became party to it). So far there is no sign of the promised rehabilitation package, leading to their frustration.