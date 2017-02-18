India celebrated its 68th Republic Day, with characteristic fanfare. It is perhaps an apt moment to reflect on the health of the republic. Are we making the right moves, the desired progress towards the lofty ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity? Has the hallowed objective of making India a ‘Sovereign, Socialist, Socialist Democratic Republic’ been accomplished? If not, what ails India? Since 8 November, demonetization of high-value currency has exerted tremendous pressure on the populace across the social spectrum. No other democratic country has demonetised its currency on such an extensive scale.

Enough has been written by those who vehemently support the move as a bold action to stem the tide of black money and fake currency as well as those who question the efficacy of this initiative, and view it as a political gimmick. While the jury is still out on its long-term impact, the short-term fallout has been quite devastating as those in the informal sector, the poorest and the most vulnerable section have borne the severest brunt of it all. And yet there havebeen no riots no violent upsurge. Again, analysts have offered various explanations of the mass psychology, like peoples’ fascination for strong, charismatic leadership, their inherent patriotic zeal and willingness to sacrifice for the good of the nation despite hardship, as well as a sense of schadenfreude, pleasure derived from seeing the better-off in distress. But perhaps, closer to the truth would be that popular support for demonetization is an expression of widespread discontent, frustration and anger of India’s teeming millions against deeply entrenched socio-economic injustice.

Inequality in India is as much social and cultural as economic, as it coincides with the faultlines of casteist, communal and gender divide. A poor man is treated with disdain vis-à-vis his better-off counterparts, when he goes to a local thana to report a heinous crime or is brushed off when he queues up before the local magistrate’s office for his dues. Daily humiliation aggravates abject poverty and lack of access to basic facilities like health, sanitation and drinking water which is accentuated by the ruthless machination of a neo-liberal economy.

The richest one per cent of the population control 53 per cent of the wealth; all other indices such as the nutrition and literacy levels and job progression present a dismal picture, totally nullifying our effort to create a Just, Equal society. If the hope of a better future, raised by the demonetization drive, is not fulfilled, it will be a cruel blow to our dispossessed fellow countrymen and will further debilitate the Republic.

The impunity with which the ‘sedition’ charges have been slammed against citizens voicing different opinions in recent times, despite the caveat once issued by TT Krishnamachari during debates in the Constituent Assembly that the only instance where it may be used is when the entire State is sought to be overthrown or undermined by force or otherwise, leading to public disorder, is indicative of increasing intolerance of contrary opinions, jeopardizing the atmosphere of true Liberty. Such incidents as at Dadri, where a man was lynched for allegedly eating beef, or Una, where a group of Dalits were flogged publicly are as disturbing as those of Dhulagargh where a communal carnage has been covered up, probably to assuage an important minority group so as to keep intact a potential vote-bank.

Whipping up communal and casteist sentiments for narrow electoral gains by politicians, the dithering of governments to uphold the rule of law, by punishing the culprits, irrespective of their caste or community background, do not augur well for the Republic which is committed to being a Secular republic honouring liberty, equality and justice.

The decline of our institutions, pre-eminently Parliament, is also a grave cause of concern. Our founding members, in their wisdom, chose a parliamentary form of government so that myriad groups with their diverse interests could make their voices heard, so that emergence of a consensus from plurality of thoughts could be the bedrock of an inclusive, pluralist democracy. In our prevalent first-past-the-post electoral system, majority of seats is often not indicative of majority of popular consent, making it morally imperative for the executive to address Parliament and solicit its views on important matters.

Unfortunately, this shrine of democracy has actually been desecrated by all and sundry as shouting and slanging matches have jeopardized the prospect of meaningful debate. Tax-payers money, in the form of hefty allowances to MPs have been totally wasted. Avoiding Parliament and directly addressing the gullible public, the attempt to sway public opinion through skilled demagogy, instead of reasoned explanations of vital decisions, is a dangerous trend which undermines the very ethos of a parliamentary democracy. The crisis of Fraternity also weakens the republic.

Fraternity, introduced in the Preamble by Dr B R Ambedkar, had the avowed objective of promoting fellow feeling among all Indians so that they could think and act as one people; but sectarianism and communalism, casteist, and even misogynist sentiments have nullified efforts to promote Fraternity. While the State has made provisions for women to receive education and make progress, they still have to tackle perverse patriarchal biases. Such incidents as mass molestation in Bangalore shake the confidence of our women who are fighting tremendous odds to make their mark in various spheres of life.

The chapter on Fundamental Duties, a latterday addition to the Cnstitution, gives a clarion call to citizens ‘to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform’, which assumes special significance in the context of the Jallikattu controversy and the outbreak of violence in Bhangar. In the absence of proper opportunities for education and jobs, and in an atmosphere of perceived or actual discriminatory treatment from the government, frustration, fear and anxiety are bound to pivot around assertions of sub regional, parochial sentiments and obscurantist, primordial, irrational ideas.

People with vested political interests fanning such sentiments are doing serious damage to the fabric of the nation whereas sustained, sympathetic, careful attempt to inculcate modern, scientific ideas and a genuine willingness to address the grievances of the people is the need of the day. And yet, one must take pride in the glorious achievement of the Indian people as unlike many other developing nations which gained Independence around the same time, they have jealously guarded their democratic set-up against usurpation, they have braved the heat or rain to vote, have shown the sagacity to vote out a government which curtailed freedom or made false promises, through successive general elections.

The distinction of having the second largest reservoir of scientific and technical manpower in the world, the third largest army, and becoming the sixth member of the nuclear club, the sixth member in the race for space, and the tenth largest industrial power are no mean achievements, the credit for which goes to the grit, determination and hard work of India’s men and women.

The Padma awards this year have rightly bestowed recognition to some unsung heroes. One among them is Karimul Haque, a tea garden worker in Jalpaiguri district who uses his motorbike to take poor villagers to hospitals and clinics free of cost, and for whom the love and affection of people he serves, their endearing address ~ ‘ambulance dada’ ~ is motivation enough for the good work he is doing. So long as India keeps creating more such good Samaritans, the Republic is in safe hands. Jai Hind.

The writer is Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Women’s Christian College, Kolkata