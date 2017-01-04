Defy and perish

Since defiance of the apex court has ominous ramifications for national governance, there can be no divided opinion on the removal of top office-bearers of the BCCI by a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice. However, that does not translate into blanket endorsement of the July 18 order by which the court mandated implementation of the recommendations of the Lodha committee.

That the time to debate those recommendations has judicially expired does not mean that questions will no longer be raised about their validity: hopefully, subsequently a less emotionally-charged bench will review the situation.

It was always somewhat controversial that a panel headed by a former Chief Justice should submit a document that would be adjudicated upon by a court over which he had once presided: and surely the “majesty of the law” would have been enhanced if the Lodha panel had declined to oversee implementation of its own recommendations.

Legal experts may see nothing improper in that, to many a layman it “just doesn’t smell good”. What began as a probe into a match-fixing scandal -- how many of the “fixers” have been criminally “fixed” -- snowballed into populist action to “re-form” (as opposed to reform) the administration of the game. Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke and their predecessors may not have been the most upright of administrators, but they are not the villains their Lordships seem to damn them.

Few openly use the term “judicial overreach”, but some of the language used by the court in recent times clearly invites the description of “intemperate”. It does the image of the judiciary no credit when some members of the bench are seen as “bullies”.

For while over the years the BCCI may have blundered and cut corners, it has done more for players and ex-players than any other sports body in the country; a pity that their Lordships did not recognise that, and lapped up the views expressed by disgruntled elements.

All that, however, is history. What is now awaited is the arrangement their Lordships will put in place to retain the special “space” that cricket commands. For the alleged “commercialisation” of the game has generated the funds for new world-class stadiums, etc., as well as promotional and training facilities that produced international superstars.

Those “developments” were neither accidental nor incidental, and the apex court will be required to ensure that the all-round success of the game is sustained -- and not just in the series of matches already scheduled.

“Success” may have gone to the heads of the BCCI leaders, it also triggered considerable jealousy because the game, largely, financed itself. If the judicial action does not preserve financial and administrative autonomy, what is being played is “not cricket”.