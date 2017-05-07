CRPF intelligence needs motherhood anti-extremist focus

It’s been several days since Left Wing Extremists ambushed CRPF personnel in Sukma, Chattisgarh resulting in the martyrdom of 25 jawans. Much is being written and debated on air on the tragedy and the country’s biggest paramilitary force has been put under the scanner to explain how it lost so many lives.

Security experts, retired Generals and many self-styled specialists on anti-Naxalite terror, are seizing this opportunity to remain in focus by highlighting CRPF’s failures and seem to be on a fault-finding spree in order to blame almost all concerned for the tragedy.

The inquisitors have focused on the delay in posting of a regular Director-General; lack of adequate equipment; failure to adhere Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) and not appropriating the experience and services of CRPF cadre officers etc. Such scathing and sweeping criticisms are mostly unfounded, barring some operational issues that require detailed analysis.

The sad incident is now a fait accompli and CRPF, currently in mourning, is not in a position to defend itself. There have been repeated attacks and casualties, almost in the same vicinity, so any explanation or justification from the force is unlikely to seem plausible or allay apprehensions.

What is needed perhaps is professional introspection and putting in place a fool-proof antiNaxalite plan to prevent recurrence. One should move forward with the positive frame of mind with constructive thoughts instead of hitting out at the force.

What comes to mind as an immediate focus area is to tone up intelligence to deal with the nonstop menace. We are not sure if intelligence within the CRPF is at all playing any role though the top brass often talks about this.

It’s hard to imagine a huge force like the CRPF, with a strength of nearly 300,000, and principally engaged in anti-Naxal operations in a particular region, is without a formidable intelligence set up that is Naxalite-centric.

In contrast, let’s take the case of BSF. It has a separate Intelligence branch to provide actionable intelligence to deal with threats on the long Indo-Pak and IndoBangladesh borders. This must be paying dividends. It needs to be borne in mind that BSF was founded in 1965 and today has an exclusive intelligence wing under a senior IPS officer. On the other hand, CRPF came into being way back in 1939 and yet it is without a full fledged intelligence set-up. If at all it has one, it looks to be functionally tentative.

In view of the reverses suffered recently, it would be advisable for the CRPF leadership to create an earmarked Intelligence wing devoted only to Naxalite-related information for obtaining actionable inputs to counter and neutralise the extremists. CRPF may be constrained by a shortage of officers and men to form the proposed entity. To overcome this, the Ministry of Home Affairs that oversees para-military forces must ensure that any manpower deficit is quickly made up. The force should have a well oiled machine geared with its intelligence machinery to start delivering favourable results.

There are any number of retired and experienced intelligence officers available who had in the past dealt with numerous complex problems. A team of retired officers and personnel from Intelligence Bureau ( IB), R&AW and Chattisgarh State Police (Intelligence ) can be drawn up to assist CRPF in forming the Intelligence wing. These retired personnel are proficient in tradecraft and their experience should come in handy. Pooling in all this talent and experience can be the first pragmatic step towards containing the menace.

Importantly, there must be CRPF cadre officers too in the team to benefit from the available experience. CRPF has very competent officers on its rolls. Their bravery is unquestionable. Time and again, they have fearlessly borne the brunt of the worst kind of violence in Kashmir and Naxal-infested regions. Hence involvement of retired CRPF personnel is a must. This move would seek to instil confidence in the force. to lift its morale and increase its operational efficacy.

Taking the morale of this force to an all time high is the need of the hour. The government has just appointed a DG to head the force. Let him have a free hand to steer its rank and file to new heights as a vigorous, anti-Naxal force that restores the confidence of jawans and of the local populace.

Under no circumstances should sacrifices of the valiant CRPF men be allowed to go in vain. That is the first challenge for the new DG.

K Vijay Kumar, ex DG, CRPF, and now Advisor to the MHA on Left Wing Extremism, in his address to retired and serving CRPF officers last year had stressed the need for reinforced intelligence. This point merits being carried forward. The nation cannot afford to lose brave and committed policemen every now and then. The extremists must be dealt a devastating blow. These are the operational facets requiring priority.

As regards calls by human rights groups and NGOs to integrate extremists into the mainstream and offering them packages, such goodies can wait. First, the menace should be addressed by the CRPF and then the welfare measures can follow. Pro-extremist activists, in the meanwhile, should call upon the perpetrators of terror to shun violence.

The writer, a retired IPS officer, is a security analyst and writes on security issues. He is a Senior Fellow with the India Police Foundation. Views are personal.