Craven confession

Political legitimacy is sought to be accorded to the morally despicable theory that “if you can’t lick ‘em you might as well join ‘em”.

That was the core of Nitish Kumar’s contention at his first press conference, in his latest avatar as Bihar’s chief minister, when he declared that there was none to challenge Narendra Modi in 2019. Though in principle he favoured Opposition unity it lacked an agenda, and he indicated he was not the one to try and set it: even though it had been informally suggested he could lead those parties in the next general election.

Craven though that confession was, it was also candid ~ for it stripped away all the other “explanations” Nitish has offered for breaking his alliance with Lalu’s RJD. He simply wanted to be on the winning side. In praising the leadership of the Prime Minister, Nitish was also seeking to complement the contention of BJP chief Amit Shah that the “Grand Alliance” had crumbled under the weight of its own contradictions and that the BJP had nothing to with the break-up.

Except that there has been no explanation of how within hours of Nitish deciding he could no longer stomach the RJDs entrenched corruption (did he learn of it only after the CBI swung into action against his deputy chief minister?), the BJP laid out the red carpet. Lalu, no paragon of virtue and therefore never one to be roundly applauded, has triggered a few smiles with his description of Nitish as “Paltu Ram” ~ clearly the infamous aya Ram gaya Ram has been overtaken: a ruling entity has switched loyalties.

Nitish’s emphasis on “winability” ~ the curse of contemporary Indian politics ~ has ominous portents for Opposition unity. Mamata Banerjee tried to bring the non-saffron units together over demonetisation but her “march” disintegrated even before it departed Parliament House for Rashtrapati Bhawan.

With Nitish “out”, hopes have been dashed of a Congress-SP-BSP-JD formulation ahead of 2019. The latest “buzz” is that Nitish and Lalu fell out over dreams over who would head that combination. One interpretation is that both realised Rahul lacked the capacity to cement the disparate forces ~ sections of the SP say they would have done much better in UP had Akhilesh not joined forces with Rahul.

It is significant that those parties have not written off the Congress entirely, only doubt if the party can reverse its diminishing fortunes unless it overhauls its leadership. The present leadership cannot even ensure its members in Gujarat do not jump ship ~ that too during a Rajya Sabha poll from which few direct personal benefits accrue.

Maybe Nitish will be proved correct: the Congress will do nothing except wallow under Rahul’s stewardship, and Modi-Shah will chuckle their way to the vote-bank ~ and he will feast on the crumbs.