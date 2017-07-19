Controversy with strange twist

The controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to India is a telling comment on the confusion in the Congress and the poor coordination between the vice president and the rest of his party including his own office.

Inquiries now reveal that it was the Chinese Ambassador who sought a meeting with Rahul. They met but Rahul didn’t bother to inform anyone in the party.

For some unknown reason, he decided to keep it a secret. Unfortunately, Rahul’s plan fell apart because the Chinese embassy flashed the news on its website. It was immediately picked up by the Indian media. And phones started whirring. TV correspondents rang Rahul’s office to verify the news only to be told that no such meeting had taken place. The person most journalists telephoned is Kaushal who handles Rahul’s appointments etc. But Kaushal was clearly not in the loop.

Meanwhile, head of the Congress media cell Randeep Surjewala added to the comedy of errors. He was in hospital with his father when the news broke.

But the mobile connection there was poor so that when Kaushal rang to alert him about the media’s queries, Surjewala could barely hear him. He did what Congressmen do when unsure. He started tweeting denials. When he finally emerged from the hospital, he realised that the issue had snowballed into a huge controversy.

He rang up Rahul for a clarification. The Congress vice president acknowledged that he had indeed met the Chinese Ambassador. Surjewala then rushed to clarify the confusion and admitted that Rahul had met the Chinese envoy. The question arises: why did the Congress feel the need to hide the news about the meeting?

The question is all the more relevant because it turns out that the Chinese ambassador also met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi among others. In any case, it is an established practice for diplomats posted here to be in regular contact with political leaders and opinion makers. There is certainly more to the Congress denial than meets the eye.

The Chinese embassy website withdrew the report about the meeting with Rahul within hours of posting it.

Latecomers in the media found that they could not access the item later in the day. Strange indeed.

Numbers game

Six Rajya Sabha MPs from West Bengal are due to retire in August. One of them is CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury. And his seat is causing much turmoil in Congress, Trinamool and Left circles. Neither the Left nor the Congress have the numbers to win that seat unless they combine forces. The Congress is happy to lend its numbers to the Left but only if the CPI(M) renominates Yechury.

But CPI(M) rules are very strict. Only two terms for an MP and Yechury has done his two terms. Meanwhile, Trinamool is stirring things up.

Mamata Banerjee doesn’t want Yechury back in the Rajya Sabha and she has offered to back the Congress to win his seat. But she too has set conditions. She will make up the shortfall in numbers for the Congress only if the party nominates Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha.

With her brother Abhijit already a Lok Sabha MP, the Mukherjee family is embarrassed about another member joining Parliament with the Trinamool’s help.

Bharat Ratna?

A Bharat Ratna for L K Advani? BJP circles are buzzing with speculation that Narendra Modi may be considering a proposal to award the country’s highest national honour to his one-time mentor as a kind of belated thanksgiving. If the BJP grapevine is to be believed, Modi has discussed the issue with Arun Jaitley.

But there’s a catch. Advani is currently facing trial for the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Can a chargesheeted accused be given a Bharat Ratna even if his supporters believe that the case against him is a political one? It seems Advani is impatient for the trial to be over and for the court to acquit him. He wants to depart with an unblemished record.

Pranab’s Beloved

Pranab Mukherjee was keen that before he leaves Rashtrapati Bhavan, a biography of his late wife, Suvra, be released at a glittering function at the residence in which she spent her last years. Apparently, he requested Vice President Hamid Ansari over lunch one day to do the honours. And Ansari agreed. The book is titled Pranaber Priyoshi or Pranab’s Beloved.

It has been written by a Bengali journalist who was very close to the Pranab’s wife. The journalist used to come from Kolkata frequently and would usually stay at Rashtrapati Bhavan and keep Suvra Mukherjee company. It is said that she was privy to many personal details about the Mukherjees.

The Rahul stamp

Speculation persists about Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the post of Congress president. The latest chatter is that the much-awaited event will take place in October. But as usual, the Gandhis are mum. Congress circles are so tired of waiting for the great day that they have reconciled themselves to the possibility that Rahul’s promotion may be delayed yet again. They say that he’s running the party any way. The title of president is redundant, they maintain. All recent party appointments have Rahul’s stamp. The latest ones are the appointment of RPN Singh as the person in charge of Jharkhand and P L Punia as the leader in charge of Chhattisgarh. Both are considered close to Rahul and were handpicked by him. Punia’s appointment sends another signal. It’s an indication that the Congress is wooing Ajit Jogi back for next year’s state assembly poll. Punia is close to Jogi. They were in government service together and have known each other for many years. Congress sources say that Rahul seems to have decided that Jogi is the party’s best chance of defeating the BJP in next year’s election. Whatever the media may write or report, Rahul seems to be calling the shots in the Congress