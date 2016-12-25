CISF manpower boost

Richly deserved is the approval accorded to the Central Industrial Security Force to increase its force levels by another 37,000 personnel. From initially being required to undertake guard duties at public sector industrial plants the police organisation has expanded its operations to include civil airports, nuclear installations and the metro transit systems in Delhi and elsewhere: as well as to provide proximate protection to a certain category of VIPs.

Actually, what requires governmental explanation is the delay in sanctioning the raising of the manpower. It is not a matter for pride or satisfaction that India remains among the most under-policed of nations. A situation that has sunk to such pathetic lows in state and city forces that the mandated duty of protecting the lives and property of the citizen has been only nominally honoured.

While welcoming the measures the CISF will soon be taking, it is relevant to ask if the organisation has the capacity to train such large numbers, rushed jobs throw up subsequent shortcomings.

Another problem, common to most forces is inadequate re-training or upgrading -- how frequently do the cops have opportunity to go to a firing range to maintain a proficiency with firearms, are they supplied enough weapons and ammunition?

The CISF undertakes a wide range of duties hence the need for a high degree of specialisation -- personnel cannot be frequently switched from duties at metro stations to airports: indeed even at airports there are varied tasks to perform. And while a top CISF official has spoken in favour of 37,000 more “hands” he has offered little insight into the use/upgrade of technology that is playing an increasing role in the security effort.

No less important is the extent to which the CISF enjoys the cooperation of the local police, operates with them in a coordinated manner. The short point being that 37,000 more cops alone will not suffice to elevate police bandobast to effective security.