As was 'schemed'

An updated version of “by hook or by crook” has been scripted by the BJP as Bihar follows Manipur and Goa on the scroll of governments secured without direct mandate of the people. There was little surprising to what happened in Bihar, that Nitish Kumar was ready to switch affiliation was evident well before the so-called crisis erupted to explode the myth of a Grand Alliance.

There is nothing grand about the alliances of convenience that have become the norm; selfinterest is the guiding force, the track record of the chief minister articulates that powerfully.

There were far too many “coincidences” ~ the Governor happening to visit Patna from Kolkata, the controversies following the Central Bureau of Investigation living up to its reputation of being the political knife-edge of the party in power in New Delhi, to cite just a couple ~ to avert the conclusion that a conspiracy had been plotted, and executed with the sinister efficiency that has marked Amit Shah’s management of political affairs.

The Rajya Sabha could soon become his next theatre of operations ~ the NDA is in need of managing its business in the House. There would appear to be few hurdles in the way of Nitish, now reunited with a deputy empowered by the BJP leadership, taking control of the state: the numbers favour his revised set-up, judicial relief for the RJD could take time to secure since the spirit of the Bommai judgment no longer reigns supreme.

The immediate question is whether what remains of the Janata Dal (United) further disintegrates, if Sharad Yadav (and a few other perhaps) will display the nerve to say “No”, or the temptations of power will prevail ~ as they have prevailed with Nitish. For if Lalu and corruption have become synonymous, Nitish’s desire for the throne is an open secret.

It was the lust for power that had brought them together, nothing highly-principled. And it proved insufficient to sustain the dubious partnership. It would be appropriate to ask if Nitish really believes the BJP will back him indefinitely, or use its proximity to office to clip his wings, eventually to ground him? He may be thrilled these days, but how long before the tables are turned? Bihar was the immediate target, the BJP’s snipers are clearly lining-up their quarry for 2019.

Rahul Gandhi seeks inexpensive brownie points when, along with others, he condemns the political convolutions in Patna, but his claim that he was aware of a “coup” in the offing only confirms his own political ineptitude.

He was patently helpless (as he seems in Gujarat too). And so will be all “non-saffron” entities unless a new rallying point is found before 2019. Does the rank-and-file of the Congress have the guts to accept that reality?