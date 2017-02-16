Alien in bully pulpit

The ruling to put an immediate stop to President Donald Trump’s January 27 executive order prohibiting immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the US for 90 days in the face of the Trump administration justifying the action on national security grounds against opponents, labelling it as an unconstitutional order targeting people based on religious beliefs, might well face a legal long haul. That Trump could preside over such a monstrous order barely a week into his presidency might well give the naysayers their monies’ worth who said that in Trump, we got the most polarising right-wing figure in the world, who had already earned copious fame for his sexist, racist, anti-Muslim rhetoric, taking relish in his job of stoking atavistic fears. As such, America did never bother about niceties such as the United Nations or international law and institutions such as the International Court of Justice. Latin America, for one, has been the subject of intervention and coercion since the introduction of the Monroe Doctrine in 1823.

While scholars trace back the Muslim immigrant experience from the Middle East to the 1890s, it is significant that the first wave came from a region called the greater Syrian area and consisted of primarily farm workers, who were pushed to migrate to America by the economic hardships caused by the opening of the Suez Canal in the mid-nineteenth century, which re-routed world traffic from Syria to Egypt. Generally identified as Syrian, Syrian-Lebanese, and Ottoman subjects, most of these young immigrants were barely educated, lacking in training, capital and English-language skills. Trump would have none of the praise that his predecessor Barack Obama heaped on generations of Muslim immigrants ~ “farmers and factory workers, helping to lay the railroads and build our cities” ~ and Muslim innovators “who helped build some of our highest skyscrapers and who helped to unlock the secrets of our universe.”

President Trump said the Justice Department would win an appeal filed against the order lifting the travel ban he had imposed, with a caveat from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that even the President cannot violate the Constitution as America is a nation of laws. But what is worrying is that Trump’s reflexive ‘America first’ twitchings remind us that the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks transformed America into a bully; too wiling to wield its iplomatic and military might with scant regard for its traditional allies or international law. George W Bush and Dick Cheney said they were going to attack fifty to sixty countries in the name of anti-terrorism.

In Trump’s hands the worries are real that America can relapse once again into being the world’s leading rogue state, a colossus with attention-deficit disorder, and a zombie-minded Goliath in the shape of a jerry-built New Jerusalem. It is well documented how besides South Asian, Arab, Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities experiencing unprecedented backlash after 9/11, the Arabs, during and in the aftermath of the Iran hostage crisis and the Persian Gulf War, faced insufferably high levels of suspicion, discrimination and violence in the late 1970s and early 1990s.

Irum Sheikh traces (“Detained without Cause: Muslims’ Stories of Detention and Deportation in America after 9/11”) the tradition of labelling immigrants as “enemy aliens” and detaining political dissenters back to the 1790s.

The French Revolution and the subsequent turmoil in Europe heightened fears about foreign political intrigue and influence. Following the enactment of the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 by the Federalist President John Adams, the government had a free run to deport aliens considered “dangerous” to the peace and safety of the United States.

The period from 1820 to the First World War saw the rise of mass migration; over this hundred-year period 55 million Europeans emigrated to North America (71%), South America (21%), and Australasia (7%).

Still, beginning with the American colonial period, racism permitted many settlers to view American Indians as “savages”, incapable of making good use of their land and lesser human beings, without “possessing the intellectual and cultural resources necessary for citizenship”.

Lest we should think that the Civil War in the course of the inter-sectional rivalry between North and South over slavery settled the issue of slavery and national citizenship, racist practices remained entrenched in the South violating the law of the land, which eventually resulted in the Jim Crow laws that would regulate black Southerners well into the next century. Racism also provided a rationale for the appropriation of more than half of Mexico’s territory in 1848 (including California and Texas), and the mistreatment of the Mexican Americans who opted to remain as the Mexican border moved south.

Beyond the mainly black-white model, the early twentieth century circumscribed people of Asian descent into the overarching loop of racism by barring them from immigrating to the United States. Even after the law was adjusted to permit Asian immigrants to naturalise, native-born American citizens of Asian extraction continued to be seen as aliens in their own country. As an instance of this, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 with its preferences for skilled immigrants, envisaging a new set of professionals, including engineers, doctors and professors, and setting them apart from those South Asians who entered the United States before 1965, say, as railroad workers, lumber mill labourers and farmers, could not protect the second wave of South Asian immigrants with ‘class’ and educational privilege from racism in the 1970s and 1980s.

Like Trump, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) signed an executive order in the course of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, which authorised the secretary of war to designate military areas “from which any or all persons may be excluded as deemed necessary or desirable”.

By August 1942, over 110,000 Japanese Americans, constituting some two-thirds of US citizens, were removed from California, Washington, Oregon, and Arizona and impounded in camps located mostly in remote areas of the Midwest and the Southwest. Along with the Japanese, German and Italian nationals were also branded “dangerous enemy aliens.” Yes, a limited number of persons of German and Italian heritage were imprisoned, but the mass internment of Japanese Americans has few parallels in American history. Though the role of race and racism cannot be discounted from American social and political life, it is the immigrants who helped shape America.

The leading legal scholar David Cole argues that throughout American history, the government has repeatedly targeted non-citizens and manufactured them into “enemy aliens” during wartime emergencies. Since Trump is eager to draw upon Dwight Eisenhower, it is the latter’s political warfare model that accounted for the restoration of Republican plutocracy and the re-emergence of predatory capitalism, and the growth of Christian, Muslim and Zionist fundamentalism frequently resulting in massive backlashes.

The risk of fringe groups like the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shri Rajput Karni Sena or the most notorious Maharashtra Navnirman Sena beginning to get mainstream in India under Narendra Modi might well send shockwaves as much as Trump betraying the old fears of the nativist Know-Nothing Party of the 1850s, the white supremacist (and nativist) Ku Klux Klan that set off a national movement in the 1920s, and the anti-communist John Birch Society (JBS).

Presidents Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and George Bush took the United States to war in Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. Beyond getting personal, most of the military operations launched since World War II have been launched by the United States. In fact, since the US was founded in 1776, so as to “justify” the expediency of wartime emergencies calling for such actions as the travel ban, it has been at war most of the time. Now that Donald Trump enjoys the authority of the “bully pulpit” ~ the unique capacity inherent in the office of the US President to influence policies that can change the lives of millions worldwide, there are good reasons to be very afraid. The checks and balances to stop a rampaging Trump are the only bulwark against America for the sake of its own survival. And for the world’s.

The writer is a freelance contributor